Image Recognition Market size to hit USD 117.56 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR 17.5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Image Recognition Market in Asia Pacific to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Image Recognition Market analysis has been done by dividing the market into four main segments: Technology, Application and Industry Vertical. The Image Recognition Market size was estimated using a bottom up approach.

Maximize Market Research a leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm has published a market intelligence report on the Image Recognition Market , which is a combination of primary and secondary data. As per the report, the total market opportunity by 2029 is expected to be USD 117.56 Bn. The total market was valued at USD 38.02 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5 percent during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 38.02 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 117.56 Bn. CAGR 17.5% (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 122 No. of Charts and Figures 119 Segment Covered Technology, Application and Industry Vertical Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Image Recognition Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides an analysis of the global Image Recognition industry, which helps to understand the market dynamics, regional insights and competitive landscape to the investors in detail. The Image Recognition Market dynamics include analysis of growth drivers, present and upcoming challenges, major restraints and growth opportunities. Region-wise analysis of market dynamics is provided in the report, which includes cultural, political, economic, environmental and geographical factors influencing the market. It also includes an in-depth analysis of Image Recognition market share and size has been provided in the report. The detailed analysis of segments with the list of Image Recognition key players present in each region helps to understand the market structure. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Image Recognition Market size while the primary and secondary research methods were used to collect and verify the data for the report.

Image Recognition Market Overview

Image recognition is the process of identifying and categorizing objects or patterns within digital images or videos. It is also known as computer vision or image classification. The market has grown rapidly due to the increase in advancements in intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies. It encompasses a wide range of applications, which includes facial recognition, object detection, autonomous vehicles, medical imaging analysis and others.

Image Recognition Market Dynamics

The top companies in healthcare, automotive, e-commerce, retail and advertising are increasingly integrating with image recognition-based applications. The investment in image recognition technology has been increasing due to the growing potential of computer vision. The demand for image recognition technology is majorly increasing because of rising preference among individuals for advanced machine learning and high bandwidth data services. The high demand for cloud-powered image recognition solutions to aid representatives in smooth retail execution is creating opportunities for the growth of the market. Key companies such as Google and Microsoft are investing highly in the enhancement of their market offerings to optimize in-store and online retail execution.

The image recognition market growth is expected to be hampered by the high costs required for making image recognition systems. The huge costs is required for the development of technologies such as deep learning, face recognition, AI, ML, computer vision and gesture recognition.

Image Recognition Market Regional Insights

The North American Image Recognition Market held the largest share of the global market in 2022. This is attributed to the rapid growth of cloud-based streaming services in the United States. The region is a major IT hub in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the regional market growth because of the increasing merging of artificial intelligence with image recognition and augmented reality.

The Asia Pacific Image Recognition Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to technological advancements, increasing use of mobile and tablets and the rising popularity of online streaming in developing countries such as India. The high adoption of mobility and cloud solutions is also contributing to the regional market growth. In China, the increasing applications of face remembrance in security and surveillance systems are expected to drive the regional market growth.

Image Recognition Market Segmentation

By Technology

Traditional Image Recognition

Deep Learning-Based Image Recognition

Based on Technology, the Deep Learning-Based Image Recognition segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The traditional image recognition methods are expected to find in use in specific niche applications where simplicity and computational efficiency are highly prioritized over accuracy.

By Application

Object recognition

Facial recognition

Scene recognition

Optical character recognition (OCR)

Gesture recognition

Code Recognition

Based on Application, the Code Recognition segment held the largest Image Recognition Market share in 2022 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption across all industries for data entry and inventory control applications. The Facial recognition segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the increasing developments in artificial intelligence and machine vision that are jointly raising the adoption of technology in various applications.

By Industry Vertical

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Security and Surveillance

Entertainment and Media

Manufacturing and Industrial





Based on Industry Vertical, the Entertainment and Media segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing development of the sector with the rising adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Image Recognition Key Competitors include:

North America:

Google (United States)

Amazon (United States)

Microsoft (United States)

Facebook (United States)

IBM (United States)

NVIDIA (United States)

Intel (United States)

Honeywell (United States)

Cognex (United States)

Qualcomm (United States)

Asia-Pacific:

SenseTime (China)

Hikvision (China)

NEC (Japan)

Zebra Medical Vision (Israel)

ViSenze (Singapore)

Blippar (Singapore)

Catchoom (Spain)

Slyce (Canada)

Europe:

LTU Technologies (France)

Movidius (Ireland, acquired by Intel)

VSCO (Visual Supply Company, United Kingdom)

Trax (United Kingdom)

Vuforia (PTC, United Kingdom)

ImageVision (Sweden)

Verkada (United Kingdom)





Others:

Clarifai

Deep 6 AI

Pinterest

Snap

ImageWare Systems





Key questions answered in the Image Recognition Market are:

What is the expected CAGR of the Image Recognition Market during the forecast period?

What was the Image Recognition Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Image Recognition Market size in 2029?

What are the global trends in the Image Recognition Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Image Recognition Market?

What recent industry trends can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Image Recognition Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Image Recognition Market?

What major challenges could the Image Recognition Market face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in the Image Recognition Market?





Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, Application and Industry Vertical

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

