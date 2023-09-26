Automotive Crankshaft Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

AMR Logo

Automotive Crankshaft Market by Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crankshaft is a mechanical device that serves as the heart of an automotive engine. It can convert the linear reciprocating motion of the piston to a rotary motion for engine power transmission. These are widely utilized in the automotive field, including cars, trucks, trains, and other automobiles., A vehicle would not be able to move even an inch without crankshaft, as it is the primary connection between input and output powers. Crankshafts should have very high fatigue strength and wear resistance to ensure long service life. Furthermore, the automotive crankshaft has several uses in various industrial sectors such as the automobile sector, industrial machinery sector, and printing devices. Asia-Pacific comprises some fastest emerging economies including India and China. These regions have significantly higher demand than other countries and include the higher demands for heavy commercial vehicles and high-end luxury vehicles along with others vehicles. Taking into consideration all these factors, the global market of the automotive crankshaft market, in the Asia-Pacific region will continue to expand at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The global automobile sector experienced tremendous challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic as the manufacturing facilities were closed, inventories began to overflow, and the demand completely subsided. Services across the globe have halted due to the transit restriction. Airlines and ships ceased operations, in many countries, making cargo transportation difficult. This is estimated to result in huge losses to manufacturers. Automobile manufacturers, consumer electronics manufactures, and pharmaceuticals companies in various countries depend on China and other developed countries for the supply of several raw materials. However, due to the pandemic, this got severely affected. The supply chain has been disrupted for a long period as a result of lockdown and the demand has completely subsided, which is estimated to take a very long time to revive. The unavailability of skilled labor has also impacted the automotive motors market as people preferred to maintain social distancing and avoid travelling due to restrictions; thus, affecting the production of the automotive motors.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Increase in demand for performance engine, innovation & technological development, and growth of tourism sector drive the growth of the market.

High cost of billet crankshaft and high R&D expenditure hinder the market growth.

Rise in demand for manufacturing of crankshaft for passenger vehicles, and increase in disposable income act as an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

The global automotive crankshaft market size is expected to begin a period of rapid development as a result of potential improvements in crankshaft technology by some of the top companies in the auto industry. The crankshaft is the most essential component of an internal combustion engine (ICE) as it converts linear motion into rotational motion that powers the vehicle. Many of the leading automotive industry giants have been working on improved crankshaft solutions utilizing new-age technologies and materials. For instance, in March 2020Honda developed a 3D printed automotive crankshaft composed of metal, designed to reduce the final weight of the vehicle as well as improve its fuel efficiency. The company aims at scaling up the production of its novel offering in the next few years. In February 2021, BMW introduced its high-performance cars, the M3 and M4, with naturally-aspirated engines. The crankshaft is forged from chrome molybdenum heat-treated steel, with crankpins connected spherically to allow the bearings to move more smoothly. These innovations are playing an instrumental role in brightening the prospects of this market. Thus, innovation & technological development are driving the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Rheinmetall,, Sandvik,, NSI Crankshaft,, Bharat Forge,, TIANRUN CRANKSHAFT,, Farndon Engineering,, Thyssenkrupp,, Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler,, Kellogg Crankshaft Company., Crower Cams & Equipment

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥

Forged steel

Cast iron/steel

Machined billet

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Flat Plane

Cross Plane

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

