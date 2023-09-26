Agriculture Machinery and Equipment Market Projected Growth from $132.3 Bn in 2022 to $219.5 Bn by 2031 at 5.8% CAGR
Planting and fertilizing machinery prices rise with growing agricultural product demand, unlike manual methodsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of 2022, the Agriculture Machinery and Equipment Market boasted a total value of US$ 132.3 billion. According to analysts, this market is set to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031, with an estimated market value of US$ 219.5 billion by the end of 2031. This substantial growth is primarily attributed to the urgent need to enhance food production globally and the adoption of automatic and semiautomatic agricultural machinery.
The global agriculture machinery and equipment market is on the brink of substantial growth, driven by several key factors such as the rising global population, increased demand for food production, and the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies. In this blog, we will delve into the market's current state, its outlook for the coming years, key market players, and the factors influencing its growth.
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The steady increase in the global population has led to a rising demand for food. To meet this demand, farmers are increasingly turning to advanced machinery and equipment to improve cultivation efficiency.
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬: Many governments are offering subsidies to encourage farmers to invest in modern machinery, making it more affordable for them to upgrade their equipment.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠: The growing popularity of contract farming arrangements has boosted the demand for advanced equipment among farmers.
𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Public awareness about the benefits of renting agricultural machinery has grown, leading to increased usage.
𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Farmers are investing in technology and equipment to boost crop yields and reduce environmental impacts such as noise and emissions.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: Despite the benefits, some farmers remain unaware of the advantages of adopting modern agricultural technology and equipment.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The market analysis includes a comprehensive assessment of the global and regional segments, including qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, key trends, Porter's Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, and key trend analysis.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The agriculture machinery and equipment market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share. Some of the prominent companies in this industry include:
AGCO Corporation
Alamo Group Inc.
ARGO SpA
Bucher Industries AG
CLASS KGaA mbH
CNH Industrial NV
Deere & Company
Escorts Ltd
JCB Ltd
Kubota Corporation
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
Valmont Industries Inc.
Yanmar Co. Ltd
Zetor Tractors A.S.
Each of these companies has a unique product portfolio and market strategy.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The agriculture machinery and equipment market is segmented based on machinery and equipment type, including:
𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: Categorized by type, power output, and propulsion.
𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲: Includes combine harvesters, forage harvesters, threshers, and reapers.
𝐏𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲: Encompasses ploughs, harrows, cultivators, and tillers.
𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲: Comprising seed drills, planters, spreaders, and sprayers.
𝐇𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲: Involves balers, mowers-conditioners, tenders, rakes, and sprayers.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:
The market is analysed across various regions and countries, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Some of the key countries covered include the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia & CIS, Japan, China, India, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa.
The global agriculture machinery and equipment market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the need to feed a growing global population. Government support, increased awareness, and technological advancements are expected to fuel this expansion. As the industry continues to evolve, keeping an eye on key players and emerging trends will be crucial for businesses and stakeholders looking to capitalize on this burgeoning market.
