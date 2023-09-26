Pure Coconut Water Market Share Will Hit US$ 6.81 Billion by 2027 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Pure Coconut Water Market

Innovation in taste & flavor of coconut products and coconut-based food & beverages are projected to drive the growth of the pure coconut water market

Rise in use of coconut-based products in the food & beverage applications and expansion of the retail sector drive the growth of the global pure coconut water market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Coconut Water Market by Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, and Cans), Flavor (Original Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, and Others), Portion Size (Small Portion Size (less than 600ml) and Large Portion Size (more than 600ml), End User (Household, Food Services, Catering Services, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Direct Distribution and Retail Distribution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

The global pure coconut water market size was valued at $2.04 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $6.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $4.77 billion from 2019 to 2027.

Rise in use of coconut-based products in the food & beverage applications, surge in consumption of natural sports drinks, and expansion of the retail sector drive the growth of the global pure coconut water market. However, stagnant decline in production of coconut as compared to rise in demand restrains the market growth. Contrarily, innovations in taste & flavor of coconut products and coconut-based food & beverages create new opportunities in the coming years.

Coconut water and its products are still in nascent stages in various regions of Africa, such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eritrea, and Burundi, along with other developing regions. These are still untapped, which present lucrative pure coconut water market opportunities for manufacturers of coconut water.

Based on packaging type, the tetra packs segment accounted for the highest market share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share of the global pure coconut water market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due toenhanced shelf life, minimized loss of aroma of packed products, and preservation of quality and shelf life. However, the cans segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2021 to 2027, owing toresearch and development activities and establishing production facilities and supply chainsat a short distance to reduce costs.

Increase in use of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications is expected to drive the market for coconut products in the future. Coconut products are widely used as ingredients in variety of processed food products such as cookies, cakes, pies, soups, salads, milkshakes, and ice cream. With growth in consumption of processed food products, owing to rise in urban population, the demand for coconut products is expected to grow at a significant rate in near future.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was the leading retail distribution channel with maximum share in 2019, growing with significant CAGR during the pure coconut water market forecast period. This is attributed to increase in business of retail sales in different regions and availability of large shelf space for maximum sales.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Vita Coco

Harmless Harvest

C2o Pure Coconut Water, Llc

Taste Nirvana

Craze Foods Ltd.

Goya Foods, Inc.

Foco Pure Coconut Water

Cococoast

Wai Koko Coconut Water

Mojo Organics Inc.

Based on region, North Americais expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, owing to highly developed channels of distribution that lea to the sale of food & beverages along with North America being one of the major importers of coconut products from Asian countries.However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share of the global pure coconut water market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027.This is due tothe largest production and consumption of coconut and coconut products in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides quantitative analysis of the current pure coconut water market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing pure coconut water market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

