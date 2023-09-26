SeedBlink introduces "Community Stars" for helping pre-seed tech start-ups fundraise easier

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeedBlink, the financing and equity management platform for European tech start-ups, launches "Community Stars" - an initiative dedicated to early-stage start-ups. This new type of opportunity, strategically placed alongside VC-backed rounds and syndications, is aimed at graduating start-ups of technology and business accelerators.



Community Stars thus complements SeedBlink's offering for start-ups and investors, which includes a variety of funding modalities tailored to specific investment needs, as well as initiatives such as the Tech Investors Academy to educate and develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem, or Nimity, the equity management solution for companies and their private investors.

"Community Stars is on a mission to bring together promising founders with their communities, providing essential support in the early stages of company development," said Ionuț Patrahau, Managing Partner & Business Development at SeedBlink. "A startup founder not only needs capital, but also a strong network. We're here to provide the knowledge of financing and infrastructure needed, enabling them to build a community of supporters and develop their vision."

Eric Bartha, Head of Investment Management, added: "From discussions with startups, there is a real need for alternative funding in every European country. We want to team up with local incubators and accelerators to support those entrepreneurs with solid business plans and innovative ideas. Also, this new type of opportunity is accessible with a lower investment ticket to better accommodate the supporters of founders."

The Community Stars pilot project is the start-up Unison, which specializes in vegan snacks. In the future, the platform will host a variety of promising early-stage start-ups, fresh graduates of European accelerators.

SeedBlink currently offers three main types of investment rounds, each addressing specific needs of start-ups and investors:

VC-backed rounds : These are specifically designed for start-ups from seed to Series B. With a range of investments from €100,000 to €2,000,000, these are aimed at start-ups with demonstrable maturity and traction. Investors can enter these rounds with tickets starting at €2,500. All start-ups in this category are subject to a rigorous due-diligence process carried out by partner venture capital funds.

: These are specifically designed for start-ups from seed to Series B. With a range of investments from €100,000 to €2,000,000, these are aimed at start-ups with demonstrable maturity and traction. Investors can enter these rounds with tickets starting at €2,500. All start-ups in this category are subject to a rigorous due-diligence process carried out by partner venture capital funds. Syndications: This type of round is also aimed at seed start-ups, but with an investment range between €100,000 and €1,000,000. Like VC-backed rounds, investors can participate with tickets starting at €2,500. However, the major difference is that the start-ups' check is performed directly by the SeedBlink team, ensuring a rigorous internal evaluation.

This type of round is also aimed at seed start-ups, but with an investment range between €100,000 and €1,000,000. Like VC-backed rounds, investors can participate with tickets starting at €2,500. However, the major difference is that the start-ups' check is performed directly by the SeedBlink team, ensuring a rigorous internal evaluation. Community Stars: aimed at very early stage (pre-seed) start-ups. They target investments ranging from €50,000 to €300,000. The major advantage here is flexibility and accessibility, allowing investors to participate with investment vouchers from a much lower threshold of €500.



Impact at European level

SeedBlink has established itself as a key pillar in the evolution of the European tech start-up ecosystem. With an impressive track record of co-investing in over 100 technology start-ups in more than 15 countries and backed by a network of 75,000 investors in 92 countries, SeedBlink has been able to raise no less than €250 million to support technology innovation.

About SeedBlink

SeedBlink is an equity management and tech-specialized venture investment platform that enables European startups and their stakeholders to access, manage, and trade equity alongside established institutional investors.

SeedBlink SA is registered in the Register of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), under number PJR28FSFPR/400001 as of November 3, 2022, with an EU passport as per the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA) register of crowdfunding service providers. Contact us at email: press@seedblink.com.