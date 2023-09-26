Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) System Market is Expected to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027 | Registering a CAGR of 4.3%.

Uninterrupted Power Supply System

Uninterrupted Power Supply System Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues By 2027

Advancements in UPS battery systems such as new Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with high operating temperature will create lucrative opportunities in the uninterrupted power supply system market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Uninterrupted Power Supply System Market by Type (Online, Offline, and Line interactive), Rating (<5KVA, 5-<50 KVA, 50-200 KVA, and >200 KVA), and End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global uninterrupted power supply market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

UPS provides emergency power protection connected loads during any type of power failure. The uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system provides battery backup whenever there is any interruption in power flow. In addition, it also protects the system from damage during sudden power failure.

The proliferating market demand for an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system as a reliable power supply is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the number of data centers and a decrease in battery prices are anticipated to potentially contribute toward the overall market growth. In addition, the increase in population and surge in demand for power backup solutions are the other factors influencing the market growth in the residential end-user segment.

Based on type, the Offline uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system garnered significant market share. This is attributed to the growth in demand for offline UPS systems in residential and small-scale commercial sectors. In addition, these are cost-effective compared to the online UPS system.

Based on the rating, the >200 KVA rating uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is expected to witness significant market growth. This is attributed to growing applications in commercial and industrial end-user segments for various heavy appliances.

The industrial uninterrupted power supply segment accounted for a significant market share, owing to the rise in demand in various manufacturing sectors. An uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is widely used in nuclear power plants or oil rigs as a temporary power backup.

Competitive Analysis:

The Uninterrupted Power Supply System industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Uninterrupted Power Supply System market include,

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd

Legrand

Emerson Electric Co.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

SORO Electronics

Eaton Corporation

Microtek

Luminous Power Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to a large number of industrial booms in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan.

Key findings of the study

1. The line interactive uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 5.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

2. By End-User, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

3. North America dominated the market with around 42% revenue share in 2019.

