PM highlights five measures to elevate Việt Nam-Brazil ties in policy speech in Brasilia

VIETNAM, September 26 - BRASILIA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended a forum and delivered a policy speech at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 25 (US time) as part of his official visit to the Southern American country.

Spotlighting the similarities that Việt Nam and Brazil share, which include the struggle for national independence, development model and people’s values, PM Chính said that since the diplomatic relations were set up nearly 35 years ago, both nations had enjoyed robust ties, which had been intensified and developed into a deep, stable, effective and sustainable fashion.

He laid stress on the five orientations to boost bilateral collaboration as well as elevate the bilateral ties into a new high in the time ahead.

Firstly, both sides should enhance relations between leaders through high-level visits and meetings at regional and international forums, and promote the role of the diplomatic channels of the state, parliament and political party.

Secondly, a focus should be channelled to the key cooperation areas which were agreed by PM Chính and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thirdly, the Vietnamese Government leader said, Việt Nam hoped Brazil would accelerate the early start of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR). Việt Nam and Brazil would be a bridge for each other to bolster cooperation with MECOSUR and ASEAN, and between ASEAN and MECOSUR as well as other regional organisations.

Fourthly, both nations would step up collaboration across the fields of tourism, cultural exchange and people-to-people exchange, while enhancing exchange between friendship organisations so as to tighten friendship and boost mutual understanding.

Fifthly, Việt Nam hoped Brazil would continue sharing its experience, and promoting development values at global forums, Chính said.

At the event, the Vietnamese Government leader also took time to spotlight the country’s struggle for independence and reunification, which brought great success thanks to its persistence to the independence and socialism path, solidarity within the Party and the whole people, and the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Touching on national development orientations, PM Chính said since đổi mới (Renewal) was launched in 1986, Việt Nam had stepped up efforts to promote the process and been on the path towards socialism with the goal of a strong country, wealthy people, and a democratic, fair and civilised society.

Việt Nam envisaged becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045.

From an impoverished nation ravaged by wars, Việt Nam opened its door to integrate into the world, and gained great achievements, with GDP increasing from under US$100 to some $4,100, he said, adding Việt Nam was now among the 40 leading economies in the world, and entered the global top 20 countries in terms of international trade and FDI attraction.

Last year, Việt Nam’s GDP reached nearly $410 billion, up 8.02 per cent year-on-year, while its total trade topped $732 billion. The country was a potential market with a population of 100 million people, and was an alluring, safe and friendly destination of international friends, he said.

Việt Nam had set up diplomatic relations with 192 countries, and comprehensive partnership with more than 30 partners. It had signed 16 free trade agreements, including new-generation deals like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Việt Nam, who once had to restore peace through Geneva and Paris agreements, relished its role as peace promoter, PM Chính particularly said, mentioning the meeting between leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un, and US President Donald Trump in 2019.

Besides, from an ODA recipient, Việt Nam had become a reliable partner who makes responsible contributions to, and takes on important roles in the world, he stressed.

He also took the occasion to thank the Brazilian Government and people, as well as other Latin American friends for their valuable supports for Việt Nam over the years.

Also on September 25, PM Chính hosted a reception for President of the Brazil-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Márcio Honaiser.

Highlighting the historical similarities between Việt Nam and Brazil, PM Chính said that his visit aimed to promote bilateral relations through Party, State, Government, parliament and people-to-people channels.

In his talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the two sides agreed to boost bilateral cooperation across all fields, he told Honaiser.

The Vietnamese Government leader highly valued the role of the Brazil-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and Honaiser himself in promoting the parliamentary diplomacy between the two sides, expressing his hope that Brazilian parliamentarians will support the negotiation and signing of trade deals between Việt Nam and Brazil as well as between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), Brazil and ASEAN, and MERCOSUR and ASEAN, thus expanding economic, investment and trade among the parties.

Alongside, it was necessary to further bolster bilateral partnership in culture, tourism and sports, he said, asking the Brazilian side to support Vietnamese citizens working, living and studying in Việt Nam.

For his part, Honaiser pledged to encourage Brazilian parliamentarians to work for the soon start of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and MERCOSUR, and hasten the Brazilian Government to recognise the market economy regulations of Việt Nam. — VNS