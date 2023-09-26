Việt Nam asks for PCA support in enhancing capacity in international law

VIETNAM, September 26 -

THE HAGUE — Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngô Hướng Nam has asked the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) to continue supporting Việt Nam in enhancing capacity in the field of international law to serve socio-economic development and international integration.

Meeting Secretary-General of the PCA Marcin Czepelak in The Hague on September 25, the Vietnamese diplomat said he hoped the PCA would introduce, connect and send experts of international law to Việt Nam to share their experience and knowledge.

The ambassador also proposed the PCA create favourable conditions for the acceptance of Vietnamese candidates to work at the PCA headquarters in The Hague.

Expressing his delight at the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution on celebrating the 125th founding anniversary of the PCA, affirming that as a PCA member, Việt Nam would actively engage in celebration activities, contributing to enhancing the role of the court in maintaining peace and international security as well as the peaceful settlement of international dispute and the development of international law.

Ambassador Nam lauded the operational efficiency of the PCA Office in Hà Nội over the past year, pledging that the Vietnamese Government would create optimal conditions for the court to organise its first trial in Hà nội.

He vowed to work hard to continue to maintain and further promote the already sound relationship between Việt Nam and the court.

For his part, Czepelak welcomes Ambassador Nam to become the Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the PCA, expressing his belief that the ambassador would complete his tasks and make contributions to the relations between Việt Nam and the Netherlands and the PCA in particular.

Czepelak said that the court would create favourable conditions for Việt Nam to participate in training courses and work at the PCA.

The PCA is an international intergovernmental organisation headquartered in The Hague with 121 member countries, including Việt Nam. Established in 1899, it is a forum to resolve international disputes between countries and between countries and foreign legal entities in the field of international economy and investment by arbitration or other peaceful means.

It has five representative offices in countries and regions around the world, including Buenos Aires (Argentina), Mauritius, Singapore, Vienna (Austria) and Hà Nội. The representative office in Hà Nội was established at the end of 2022, becoming the fifth office outside of the PCA's headquarters, and the second in Southeast Asia. — VNS