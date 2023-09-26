Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in a Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek three men and a vehicle involved in a shooting.

On Friday, September 22, 2023, at approximately 7:23 p.m., three suspects, armed with handguns, began shooting in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. A victim was struck by a bullet. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene before the officers arrived.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/K8JnAIwSk_Q

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###