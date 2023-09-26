Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Poised for Spectacular Growth Reaching US$ 14.8 Billion by 2031
Surging demand for diverse AGVs as manufacturing automates; AGVs play a pivotal role in traffic and transport managementWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the Automated Guided Vehicle Market was valued at a substantial US$ 4.7 billion. However, it is estimated to witness impressive growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031, reaching a staggering US$ 14.8 billion by the end of 2031. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, where AGVs play a pivotal role in material handling and transportation.
The global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, driven by the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices. This blog delves into the key factors shaping the AGV market, its current state, and future projections. AGVs are revolutionizing various industries, including warehousing, logistics, and healthcare, making them a vital player in the world of automation.
𝐎𝐛𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9368
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:
The primary driving force behind the AGV market's expansion is the rise of Industry 4.0. As industries across the board embrace automation and smart manufacturing, AGVs are becoming indispensable for the efficient transportation of goods and materials. Their ability to navigate autonomously is revolutionizing warehousing and logistics, propelling market growth.
𝐀𝐆𝐕𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞:
Beyond traditional industries, the healthcare sector is leveraging AGVs to streamline operations. These vehicles are now transporting meals, laundry, and even medications to patients. AGV manufacturers are constantly innovating by integrating advanced sensors, cameras, radars, and laser detectors into their products, enhancing their capabilities and attracting a broader customer base.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The AGV market's analysis goes beyond just numbers. It encompasses a comprehensive view of the global and regional landscapes. Qualitative aspects, such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key trends, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, and emerging trends, are also taken into account.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The AGV market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for dominance. In 2021, market share analysis revealed the following notable companies:
Addverb Technologies Limited
Aichi Machine Industry Co., Ltd.
China SME Group Co., Ltd
Konecranes
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Egemin Automation Inc.
GreyOrange
Gridbots
JBT
KOLEC (Nakanishi Metal Works Co., Ltd.)
KUKA AG
Murata Machinery, Ltd.
Oceaneering International, Inc.
Shenzhen Mircolomay Technology Co., Ltd.
System Logistics S.p.A.
Toyota Industries Corporation
These companies are continually evolving their product portfolios and expanding their presence to maintain a competitive edge.
𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=9368
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐆𝐕 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:
𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: AGVs come in various forms, including Forklift Vehicles, Assembly Line Vehicles, Automatic Guided Carts, Towing Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Pallet Trucks, Autonomous Mobile Robots, and more.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: The guidance systems employed by AGVs vary, encompassing Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, and other innovative technologies.
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: AGVs find applications in a multitude of industries, including Retail/Wholesale, Food/Pharma, Transport/Logistics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Ports/Terminals, Mining & Construction, Chemical/Energy, Forestry/Wood, and several others.
𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=9368
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞:
The AGV market is a global phenomenon, with key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Various countries within these regions, such as the U.S., Germany, China, India, and Brazil, are contributing significantly to market growth.
The AGV market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by Industry 4.0 adoption and technological advancements. As these autonomous vehicles continue to transform industries and logistics, the market is poised for remarkable expansion. The future of AGVs is bright, with countless opportunities on the horizon for both manufacturers and end-users.
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 –
Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Size 2022-2031 | Industry Share, Growth
Two-wheeler Services Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2022-2031
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+ +1 518-618-1030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube