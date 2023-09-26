Global Pulp And Paper Machinery Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pulp and paper machinery market is projected to reach $695.79 billion by 2027 with a 4.3% CAGR, per TBRC’s Global Paper Machinery Market Report 2023.
The pulp and paper machinery market's expansion results from a thriving printing sector. Asia-Pacific is set to dominate this market. Leading players encompass Bosch Rexroth AG, Andritz AG, Samarth Paper Machinery Private Limited, Kugler-Womako GmbH, Metso Oyj, Voith Paper Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Valmet Oyj, Somas Instrument AB, Hardayal Engineering Works Pvt Ltd., and Zhengzhou Leizhan Technology Paper Machinery Co. Ltd.
Pulp And Paper Machinery Market Segments
• By Type: Continuous Digesters, Pulp Washers, Black Liquor Recovery Boiler (BRLB), Bleaching Towers, Fourdrinier Machine, Chip Piles, Other Types
• By Machine Type: Specialty Paper Machine, Graphic Paper Machine, Packaging Paper Machine, Tissue Paper Making Machines
• By Distribution Channel: Direct Sale (OEM), Indirect Sales
• By Application: Industrial, Commercial
• By Geography: The global pulp and paper machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The pulp and paper machinery refers to the equipment that extracts pulp or fiber and converts the dilute fiber stock into a dry sheet of paper. The pulp is made up of cellulose fibers that are used to make paper.
