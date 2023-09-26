Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive infotainment market size is projected to reach $27.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%, per TBRC's report "Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2023."

The automotive infotainment market growth is attributed to increased connected car adoption. Asia-Pacific is set to lead in market share. Major players include Robert Bosch, HARMAN International, Mitsubishi Electric, DENSO, Visteon, Kenwood, Continental, Pioneer, and Panasonic.

Automotive Infotainment Market Segments
• By Operating System: QNX, Microsoft, Linux
• By Form: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• By Geography: The global automotive infotainment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive infotainment is a hardware and software platform that helps deliver audio and video entertainment in vehicles. Some of the known entertainment provided by automotive infotainment include car radio broadcasting, video streaming, navigation, and streaming services that are combined into one system. Automotive infotainment is used in the automotive instrument cluster, automotive display, telematics, digital cockpit controller, and smart device integration.

