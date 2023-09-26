Global Automotive Fasteners Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive fasteners market is projected to reach $37.42 billion by 2027 at a 6.2% CAGR, as per TBRC’s Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2023.
The automotive fasteners market is driven by electric vehicle growth, with Asia-Pacific leading. Major players: Bulten AB, KAMAX, Sundram Fasteners, Stanley Black & Decker, and others.
Automotive Fasteners Market Segments
• By Product: Threaded, Non-Threaded
• By Material Type: Iron, Steel, Aluminum, Brass, Plastic, Other Material Types
• By Propulsion: IC (Internal Combustion) Engine Vehicles, Electric Vehicles
• By Application: Engine, Chassis, Transmission, Steering, Front/Rear Axle, Interior Trim, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global automotive fasteners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Automotive fasteners refer to hardware devices that help to hold vehicle parts together mechanically. These fasteners are used to clamp parts of the vehicle, prevent leakages, and improve the performance of vehicles. Fasteners can typically be permanent or non-permanent, but they are frequently employed to construct joints that are not permanent. This makes it possible to remove or disassemble the joints without harming the linked components.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Fasteners Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Fasteners Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
