Soybean Meal Market is projected to reach the value of $94.2 billion by 2031 | Wudi Deda Agriculture Co. Limited

Soybean Meal Market

The main factor propelling the global soybean meal market is the rise in demand for food products with high protein content from the animal feed industry.

The nutritional components of products made from soybean meal are essential components for optimizing diets” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soybean Meal Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Application (Food Industry, Animal Feed Industry, Pharmaceutical), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline, B2B): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. The global soybean meal market size was valued at $59.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $94.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The best source of additional protein for swine diets is traditionally thought to be soybean meal. In fact, as soybean meal is frequently used as the standard when comparing other protein sources, it is commonly referred to as the "gold standard." Around 63% of all protein sources used in animal diets worldwide come from soybean meal, followed by rapeseed (canola) meal, cottonseed meal, sunflower meal, fish meal, and peanut meal. In contrast, soybean meal makes up over 92% of all oilseed meals fed to livestock and poultry in the USA. This soybean meal is used in poultry feeds around 53% of the time, swine feeds 27%, cattle feeds 14%, and pet foods, fish feeds, and other feeds 6%.

By application, the food industry segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during soybean meal market foreacst period. Due to its unique properties, such as its improved solubility in food items and resistance to meat products, soy meal is in great demand in the food business. The growing demand for vegetarian foods and confections in developed nations is one of the key forces behind the rise of soybean meal utilization in the food industry. This is one of the soybean meal market trends.

Based on sales channel, the offline contributed the maximum share in the soybean meal industry in 2021. Offline sales of soybean meal provide a number of advantages, such as the ability to easily buy and exchange products at retail establishments. Customers can also visit these stores to choose from a wide variety of soybean meals with the assistance of extremely educated salespeople who can help them choose the right item based on their needs.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global soybean meal market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The proportion of proteins and vitamins in conventionally produced soybean meals is sufficient for children, adults, and animal feed. In addition, traditionally produced soybean meal products are effective health-improving elements, also these products have long-lasting effects. However, the organic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031 due to growing concerns regarding the environment, sustainability, and healthy food.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major key players profiled in the soybean meal market include Mahesh Agro Food Industries, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Bunge Limited, Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd., Nordic Soya Ltd., Mukwano Industries Uganda Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, AdamPolSoya, Wudi Deda Agriculture Co. Ltd., Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, Shafer Commodities Inc., Denofa AS, Kohinoor Feeds and Fats Ltd., Minnesota Soybean Processors, Granol Indstria Comrcio e Exportao S/A, DHN International, Gauri Agrotech Products Pvt. Ltd., The Scoular Company, CHS Inc., and Kemin Industries, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global ascorbic acid market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

In 2021, based on region, Asia-Pacific is the leading segment in the soybean meal market forecast. Since Asia-Pacific is an excellent location for acquiring raw materials and supplying protein byproducts, prominent companies are preparing to relocate there. This is especially true for supplement manufacturing given the region's high soy output.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the soybean meal market size, segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the soybean meal market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing soybean meal market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the soybean meal market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

