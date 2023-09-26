Traffic Delay on County Route 73, Smithtown Road, to Begin Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 73, Smithtown Road, from the junction of US 119, Grafton Road, to the junction of County Route 73/13, Turkey Hollow Road, near the Marion County line, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2023, through Wednesday, October 11, 2023, for ditching and shoulder work.



Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​