Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,260 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A3005339                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks                           

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/25/2023 1938 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: East Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Towne Hill Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Asphalt

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Sherman

AGE: 26     

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: R1

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor scratches

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER: Maggie Morin

AGE: 18     

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

INJURIES: Serious Leg Injury

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jonathan Amell

AGE: 31    

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Ninja

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None

INJURIES: Minor leg injury

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a crash involving two motorcycles. Investigation revealed both motorcycles were driving west of US Route 2 before the crash. Jonathan Amell pulled his motorcycle to the side of the road near Towne Hill Rd to wait for Tyler Sherman, and his passenger Maggie Morin, who were behind him an unknown distance. Sherman came upon Amell's motorcycle, steered toward the shoulder but sideswiped Amell on his motorcycle. Sherman's motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch. Sherman sustained minor injuries but was transported to the hospital as a precaution. Morin sustained a serious leg injury and was transported to the hospital. Amell sustained a minor injury to his leg but declined a medical transport. The crash is still under investigation and there are no further details at this time.

 

 

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more