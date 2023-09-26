Berlin Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A3005339

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/25/2023 1938 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: East Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Towne Hill Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Asphalt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Sherman

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: R1

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor scratches

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER: Maggie Morin

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

INJURIES: Serious Leg Injury

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jonathan Amell

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Ninja

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None

INJURIES: Minor leg injury

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a crash involving two motorcycles. Investigation revealed both motorcycles were driving west of US Route 2 before the crash. Jonathan Amell pulled his motorcycle to the side of the road near Towne Hill Rd to wait for Tyler Sherman, and his passenger Maggie Morin, who were behind him an unknown distance. Sherman came upon Amell's motorcycle, steered toward the shoulder but sideswiped Amell on his motorcycle. Sherman's motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch. Sherman sustained minor injuries but was transported to the hospital as a precaution. Morin sustained a serious leg injury and was transported to the hospital. Amell sustained a minor injury to his leg but declined a medical transport. The crash is still under investigation and there are no further details at this time.

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545