Berlin Barracks / Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3005339
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/25/2023 1938 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: East Montpelier
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Towne Hill Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Asphalt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler Sherman
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: R1
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Minor scratches
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #1
PASSENGER: Maggie Morin
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
INJURIES: Serious Leg Injury
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jonathan Amell
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Ninja
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None
INJURIES: Minor leg injury
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a crash involving two motorcycles. Investigation revealed both motorcycles were driving west of US Route 2 before the crash. Jonathan Amell pulled his motorcycle to the side of the road near Towne Hill Rd to wait for Tyler Sherman, and his passenger Maggie Morin, who were behind him an unknown distance. Sherman came upon Amell's motorcycle, steered toward the shoulder but sideswiped Amell on his motorcycle. Sherman's motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch. Sherman sustained minor injuries but was transported to the hospital as a precaution. Morin sustained a serious leg injury and was transported to the hospital. Amell sustained a minor injury to his leg but declined a medical transport. The crash is still under investigation and there are no further details at this time.
