Air passenger surges 20% in first nine months

VIETNAM, September 26 - HÀ NỘI — The number of passengers travelling by air in the first nine months of the year increased by 20 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 89 million, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV).

Among these passengers, the number of international travellers hit 23.7 million, representing an extraordinary growth rate of 267 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Domestic passengers amounted to 65.2 million, marking a modest decrease of 4 per cent over the same period last year.

Between January and September, Vietnamese airlines carried 44.1 million people, a year-on-year increase of 20.3 per cent. Of the total, there were 11.5 million international passengers, up 300 per cent from 2022.

The volume of domestic passengers reached 32.6 million, 4 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year.

Currently, five Vietnamese airlines are operating 67 routes connecting Hà Nội, HCM City, and Đà Nẵng with 19 other local airports, offering over 650 flights per day, the CAAV said.

In addition to increasing the frequency of operating existing routes, Vietnamese airlines have also launched some new routes such as Cần Thơ-Vân Đồn and Hà Nội-Cà Mau.

At the same time, they have also stepped up operations of flights to international destinations such as India and Australia, it said.

Contrary to a positive increase in the number of passengers, cargo transported by airlines in the period decreased 18 per cent year-on-year to 762,000 tonnes, the CAAV noted. — VNS