LF Foundation to Launch Global Cryptocurrency Wallet: the LF Super Wallet

PARIS, FRANCE, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LF Foundation has announced the imminent launch of the LF Super Wallet: a global cryptocurrency wallet poised to change the e-commerce market.





The LF Super Wallet was developed for the decentralized finance (Defi) environment, enabling users to utilize and swap and bridge different cryptocurrencies. LF Foundation expects the technology will have a profound impact on its diverse, expanding customer base while increasing platform liquidity in the blockchain market.

"It's our mission to create digital wallets with various blockchain functions that can be distributed and widely used in the global market," said the LF Foundation.

The LF Foundation continues to promote the digitalization of the logistics industry as part of the greater e-commerce market. They are presently working with more than 10 boutique brands as part of their global logistics services.

The LF Super Wallet will give users both B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) platform linking capabilities, as well as the ability to swap, bridge, and pay within the wallet. The wallet will also include all basic functions of a cryptocurrency wallet, like the ability to store the LF Coin.

The LF Coin was recently listed on the cryptocurrency exchanges DigiFinex, BitMart, Lbank, and MEXC as of September 17th, 2023. LF Foundation is working to list the coin on larger exchanges by the end of the year.

For more information, or to read the LF Foundation Whitepaper, visit: https://www.lf-foundation.com

