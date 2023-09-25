Condolences over former Italian President Napolitano’s passing

VIETNAM, September 25 -

HÀ NỘI – President Võ Văn Thưởng on September 25 sent a message of condolences to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella over the passing of former president Giorgio Napolitano.

The same day, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his condolences to Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

Former president Giorgio Napolitano passed away on September 22 in Rome at the age of 98. VNA/VNS