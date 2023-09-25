Hà Nội delegation visits China’s Guangdong province

VIETNAM, September 25 -

BEIJING – Đinh Tiến Dũng, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, met with Huang Kunming, Politburo member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee, on September 25 as part of the Vietnamese official’s ongoing visit to China.

At the meeting, Dũng stressed that his visit aimed to further concretise and implement common perceptions reached by top leaders of the two Parties and countries during the visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng late October 2022, contributing to maintaining high-level exchanges and contacts, and fostering the friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between localities of the two countries, including Guangdong Province and Hà Nội capital city.

Việt Nam always attached importance to and backed comprehensive and substantive cooperation with Guangdong, he stressed.

Dũng suggested promoting the mechanism to periodically review cooperation between Việt Nam and Guangdong, increasing all-level delegation exchanges between Guangdong and Vietnamese localities under various formats, and stepping up the exchange of experience in Party building and socio-economic development.

He called on Guangdong leaders to facilitate the friendship between Hà Nội and the province as well as its Guangzhou City.

The official also suggested the two sides beef up substantive collaboration in different areas, and hoped that Guangdong would further open its door for Vietnamese agro-aquatic products, and fruits, enabling them to join the global supply chain of Guangdong businesses more deeply.

Enhancing exchanges between residents of Guangdong and Vietnamese localities, including Hà Nội, would contribute to creating a sustainable foundation for the Việt Nam-China relations to grow further, he said.

For his part, Huang stressed that Guangzhou needed to learn from Hà Nội’s experience in some aspects like construction and vehicle management.

Earlier the same day, Dũng and his entourage attended a closing ceremony of a training class for Hà Nội officials in Guangzhou. VNA/VNS