Senator Muth Hosts Over 200 Local Veterans at Annual Veterans’ Expo

ROYERSFORD − September 25, 2023 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) hosted over 200 local veterans at her annual Veterans’ Expo this weekend in Montgomery County.

Senator Muth’s Veterans’ Expo, held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, featured more than 50 local and statewide veterans’ organizations and service providers who discussed many programs and services available to Pennsylvania veterans.

“Our annual Veterans’ Expo is one of my favorite events each year and it was great to again connect with our veterans, hear their stories, and to ensure they are connecting to all of the state and local resources that may be helpful to them and their families.,” Muth said. “Thank you again to all our vendors and partners that made our event such a success. And thank you again to all our veterans for your service and your sacrifices.”

As Democratic Chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, Senator Muth has now hosted four Veterans’ Expos since taking office. This years’ Veterans Expo included the largest number of vendors.

Some of the participating organizations included the Coatesville VA Medical Center, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Chester County Recorder of Deeds and the Montgomery County Office of Veterans Affairs.

In addition to veterans’ services, the event will also featured a bake sale run by Let’s Bake the World a Better Place – a charity started by an intern in Senator Muth’s office, Downingtown STEM Academy senior Sophie Fontecchio. The bake sale raised money for Team Jennifer Cahill Charities which assists female veterans who have been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Click here for a full list of the organizations that participated in Senator Muth’s Veterans’ Expo.