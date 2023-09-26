84 Correctional Officers graduates

22 September 2023. Eighty -Four new Correctional officers have graduated and become part of the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands work force after completing their 16 weeks of training.

The graduation was held at the Police & Correctional Club witnessed by family members, invited guests and official from the CSSI.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI), Mr. Mactus Forau said, today is a very special day for all of us to honour and celebrate the great achievement as we witnessed.

Forau said, the Manelusi Recruits Course 01/2023 is the largest new recruit class in the history of CSSI with a total of 84 new recruits, comprising of 21 females and 63 males.

He congratulates the Recruits for successfully completing their 4 months of training under the new training syllabus which comprises of 16 units.

Commissioner Forau also acknowledged and thank Gabriel Manelusi Family for your acceptance to use your family name to name this new recruitment course known as “Gabriel Manelusi Recruits”

Commissioner Forau revealed to the new graduate correctional officers that today’s graduation ceremony and the certificates of achievement you will receive is an announcement to the people and government that you are ready to go ahead to the next level in lives, you have passed through an intensive learning process.

He encourages new recruits to uphold their integrity and professionalism in executing their duties and responsibilities as correctional officers.

Meanwhile Former CSSI Commissioner Mr Gabriel Manelusi (BEM & SISM) said, on behalf of his family and tribal members indeed most honoured to have been granted the privilege of having this recruitment course name after my family name “Manelusi” thank you Commissioner and your Executive Team for the respect CSSI have on me in serving the SIG for the past 37 years.

Manelusi reiterate to the new graduates that successful career starts with one’s dedication, passion, commitment, humility, servant and discipline to his or her career and always seek God’s thoughts to guide your heart.

On behalf of CSSI Executive, Deputy Commissioner Administration, Mr Chris Bwekulyi acknowledge the Australian Government for financially supporting this Recruitment Program and its ongoing commitment and assistance towards the training of CSSI staff, and the rehabilitation and reintegration programs.

He also thanked Government and the external stakeholders for their support as well during the recruitment program and also thank the Correctional Training staff for their dedication and commitment rendered during the 4 months intensive training.

On this same note, he also acknowledges the Recruits families & relatives, CSSI Ranks and Files in making this graduation ceremony successful.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau delivering his key note address

Lord Mayor of Honiara City Eddie Siapu and CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau take the dais for the general salute.

Three male Recruits receive their dux award Baton of Honour from the Official Guest

Recruits march off with a smiling face after receiving their certificates.

CSSI press