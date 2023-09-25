RSIPF visit crime hot spot areas in Honiara as part safe and green games preparation for PG23

A joint law enforcement operation to crack down illegal activities in Honiara was successfully completed on 22 September 2023 as part of the preparation for safe part of the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23).

The joint operation between the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and Honiara City Council (HCC) Law Enforcement have visited crime hot spots areas Kukum, Bahai, Central market, Hapai and Yacht club area.

During the operation officers have conducted awareness talks to certain locations at Kukum, Bahai and Honiara Central Market. During the foot beat from Honiara Central Market to the Yacht club, officers warned few people for some unwanted activities.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo says, “The operation teams have conducted a search at the stalls beside the main road and confiscated bottles of kwaso (homebrew) during the joint operation.

PPC Robo says, “Two suspects have been arrested during the operation for possession of illegal drugs such as marijuana and dealt with accordingly.”

“As part of the preparation for the PG23, your police and HCC Law enforcement start to implement the safe part of the theme ‘Safe and Green Games’. Police will not tolerate any form of crime if committed but urging our good citizens to work with your police-RSIPF,” says Chief Superintendent Robo.

Mr Robo says, “More of such operation will be happening in the coming days as part of the preparation for the PG23 to make our city a safe place where we can move around freely without any fear.”

RSIPF Press