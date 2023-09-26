Critically Acclaimed Haunted Speakeasy Comes to Providence for an Unforgettable Night of Prohibition Era Frights
The veil opens at Fete Providence on Saturday, October 28th. Come party like it's 1929!
you know that scene in The Shining where Jack walks into the empty Gold Room, but when Lloyd the ghost gives him a drink there's suddenly a 1920s party behind him? That's my inspiration for this party”WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer and singer Niki Luparelli announced today that she is bringing the critically acclaimed Haunted Speakeasy to Providence on Saturday, October 28th, at Fete Providence. The event, billed as "an over the top Prohibition Era haunted Halloween party of your dreams," will feature cocktails and dancing as well as a lineup of drag, burlesque, and variety acts. Luparelli will perform classic 1920s hits as well as contemporary music revamped to the era with her band, Niki Luparelli and the Grave Diggers.
— Niki Luparelli
Luparelli says the party pays homage to the ghosts of New England's Prohibition Era past. "Do you know that scene in The Shining where Jack walks into the empty Gold Room, but when Lloyd the ghost gives him a drink there's suddenly a 1920s party behind him? That's my inspiration for this party," said Luparelli, who hosts the event at locations across New England. "I want people to leave here saying this was the best party they'd ever been to. They're going to dance until they die and make out with some ghosts."
The Haunted Speakeasy regularly receives rave reviews and was named one of the top ten Halloween events of Boston in both 2021 and 2022.
Tickets to the party are $40 in advance at HauntedSpeakeasy.eventbrite.com or $50 at the door for partiers 21 and older. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $100. In addition to the live performances, admission includes coat check, a photobooth with complimentary photo keepsake, hors d'ouevres, a vintage dance lesson, and a haunting experience with some of Providence's notorious ghosts.
The dress code for the Haunted Speakeasy is "Ghostly Gatsby," including 1920s and 1930s attire. Luparelli encourages people to think "vintage, opulent, retro, and horrific. Have fun and dress up!" No sneakers, jeans, baseball hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, or shorts will be admitted into the party. Because the party is an immersive 1920s cosplay event, no super hero costumes or other modern characters will be allowed. Refunds will not be given for not adhering to the dress code. "If in doubt, wear dress black," says Luparelli.
To learn more about the Haunted Speakeasy on October 28th at Fete Providence, visit www.TheHauntedSpeakeasy.com. Tickets are available at HauntedSpeakeasy.Eventbrite.com
