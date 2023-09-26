American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses Experts Announce 5 Safety Viewing Tips for 2023 and 2024 North American Eclipses
American Paper Optics announces 5 Safety Viewing Tips for two upcoming eclipses on Oct 14, 2023 (Annular Eclipse) and April 8, 2024 (North American Total Solar Eclipse).
American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses are “NASA Selected”, ISO and CE Certified, and Made in the USA.
American Paper Optics' "Get Eclipsed" book is filled with quick reference maps, charts and times, specifically for the 2023 and 2024 eclipses.
Based on 33 years of experience and manufacturing 200+ million safe solar eclipse glasses, American Paper Optics announces 5 safety viewing tips for 2023/2024.
American Paper Optics President/CEO John Jerit explains, “You want to get your safe solar eclipse glasses early, so you can relax and be ready for these two eclipses. In 2017, there was a panic identifying fake glasses from China. And if you get eclipse glasses now for the October 14, 2023, Annular Eclipse, you can also use them again for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, that will be even bigger than the 2017 event.”
To help everyone, American Paper Optics’ 5 Eclipse Viewing Safety Tips include:
1. Sunglasses are NOT safe for viewing ANY eclipse. - American Paper Optics’ solar eclipse glasses use lenses that are made of black polymer with an additional black/silver coating, which are “about 100,000 times darker than ordinary sunglasses”(according to The Planetary Society). APO’s eclipse glasses block nearly all visible light as well as all infrared and ultraviolet light.
2. Make sure the eclipse glasses are ISO and CE Certified. - APO’s eclipse glasses are ISO 12312-2 and CE Certified, and Made in the USA. Jerit expands, “APO’s eclipse glasses are tested and certified by an outside lab, and we have a certificate that indicates they are safe and have been manufactured safely.”
3. NEVER look directly at the sun without eclipse glasses. - Jerit explains, “To protect your eyes, American Paper Optics’ eclipse glasses are exclusively manufactured with 2 mil scratch resistant polymer (black/silver) lenses that filter out 100% of harmful ultra-violet and infrared rays and 99.999% of intense visible light.”
4. NEVER take eclipse photos through an unfiltered camera, telescope, or binoculars. - To protect a camera and eyes, use APO's “Solar Snap - The Eclipse App”, developed by former Hubble Space Telescope Astronomer and APO Ambassador Dr. Doug Duncan. Download the app on a smartphone, place the filter over the camera lens, and follow the directions here: https://www.eclipseglasses.com/pages/solar-snap-directions
5. The ONLY time it is ok to take eclipse glasses off is during a Total Solar Eclipse during “Totality”. - Jerit explains, “If you're lucky enough to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, within the ‘Path of Totality’, only then is it safe to remove your eclipse glasses while the moon is fully obscuring the sun (which will usually only be for a few minutes at most).”
American Paper Optics was selected by NASA to manufacture 2.5 million eclipse glasses for these 2023 and 2024 events after a successful campaign in 2017. These glasses will be distributed via NASA’s public outreach programs to build awareness for these two eclipses – including NASA donating 80,000 of these eclipse glasses to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta for the October 14, 2023, eclipse. https://www.eclipseglasses.com/pages/nasa-eclipse-glasses
APO makes paper and plastic eclipse glasses with different styles, including Exclusive Bill Nye The Science Guy Glasses, the Original Eclipser ® Glasses, Get Mooned! Eclipse Glasses, St. Jude Eclipse Glasses (50% of proceeds donated to this charity for 12-packs) and so much more. Anyone can view these options and purchase on APO’s eclipse glasses website.
Forbes’ Senior Contributor and Eclipse Writer Jamie Carter recently recognized the company for having the “Best Solar Eclipse Glasses” by highlighting, “in my opinion the best ones you can get are American Paper Optics Eclipser HD Solar Glasses…Instead of cardboard they use plastic frames and can be worn like sunglasses.” (Source: Forbes, “Best Gear for The Solar Eclipse”, Sept 20, 2023: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2023/09/20/best-gear-for-the-solar-eclipse-glasses-binoculars-telescopes-and-more/?sh=710baaf428df).
In addition, American Paper Optics has already made 35+ million custom, branded eclipse glasses for organizations across the U.S. for these two eclipses, including many schools, libraries, travel destinations, and events.
American Paper Optics has also donated 1,000 copies of their book, “Get Eclipsed: Complete Book Guide to 2 North American Eclipses”, to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which is directly on the “Path of Annularity” for the Oct 14, 2023, eclipse. This colorful book is filled with quick reference maps and charts specifically for the 2023 and 2024 eclipses with exact viewing times and the “Eclipse Magnitude” in major cities. It is written by Fred Espenak, a retired Astrophysicist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and his wife Patricia Totten Espenak. This resource book is available on APO's eclipse glasses website.
The October 14, 2023, Annular Solar Eclipse (“Ring of Fire”) will be a partial eclipse that will be seen all over the U.S.. The “Path of Annularity” will provide the best views in parts of Oregon (Eugene, Medford), Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico (Albuquerue, Sante Fe), Texas (San Antonio, Midland, Corpus Christi) and Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula.
For the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, APO CMO Jason Lewin explains, “The “Path of Totality” for this ‘Super Bowl of the Sky’ will cross 13 States and has 32 million people living on the path (versus 12 million in 2017). We won’t have another one like it until 2045, so make your travel plans now.” Major cities in the 2024 “Path of Totality” include Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Akron, Erie, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Burlington, and Montreal, Canada.
ABOUT AMERICAN PAPER OPTICS (Memphis, TN / Bartlett) - American Paper Optics has been preparing for the 2 upcoming North American eclipses (Oct 14, 2023 and April 8, 2024) since the last major total solar eclipse in 2017. CEO/President John Jerit first began manufacturing solar eclipse glasses in the 1990s. In 1991, APO made their first eclipse glasses for the total eclipse visible from Mexico. Today, APO has produced 200+ million solar eclipse glasses, along with making over 3 billion total 3D glasses and related products. APO has made custom 3D glasses for major brands (McDonalds, Pepsi, Coke, Crayola, Target, CBS, Disney, Google, Mattel), and has been the exclusive manufacturer for 3D glasses for movie studios and 3D titles including a Dreamworks’ Monsters vs. Aliens and Super Bowl Promo for with Sobe Life Water , among others. APO’s work and safe solar eclipse glasses have been seen on CBS Sunday Morning, ABC News, USA Today, Forbes, MSN, Daily Memphian, Inc., The Business Journals, NPR and many more. For more information on these 2023/2024 eclipse events, maps, American Paper Optics’ safe solar eclipse glasses and all other eclipse needs (books, webinars, apps, and more), visit https://EclipseGlasses.com.
