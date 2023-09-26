Clean Beauty as a Mainstream Trend Bolster Growth in ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market, expected to reach Valuation US$ 9,484.4 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

ASEAN's organic cosmetics market is undergoing a transformation driven by the increasing demand for clean beauty products. Consumers in the region are gravitating towards cosmetics that are not only organic but also adhere to principles of transparency, safety, and sustainability.

NEWARK, Del, , Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ASEAN organic cosmetics market size is anticipated to exceed US$ 5,605.4 Million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 9,484.4 Million by 2033. The ASEAN organic cosmetics market share is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.



Clean beauty, once seen as a niche trend, is now widely accepted. Recognizing the need for clean beauty products, larger cosmetic corporations have either entered the market or bought smaller, clean beauty brands. Due to this widespread adoption, clean beauty products are now more widely available in central retail locations, increasing their accessibility to a broader spectrum of customers. This trend will largely influence the ASEAN organic cosmetics market growth in the coming years.

The usage of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials is rising in the ASEAN organic cosmetics market. Customers who care about the environment look for goods with packaging that minimizes waste and has little environmental impact. In addition to appealing to these customers, brands that prioritize sustainable packaging also demonstrate a commitment to ethical and environmentally beneficial behavior, in line with the growing emphasis on sustainability across the globe.

A few ASEAN-based organic cosmetics companies provide customization and personalization options. Customers may now customize items to suit their unique skin types, problems, and preferences. This strategy appeals to people looking for customized skincare solutions while also improving the entire consumer experience. In addition to meeting the particular demands of each customer, personalized products also encourage brand loyalty by establishing a feeling of exclusivity and engagement.

Key Takeaways from the ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market Report:

In 2018, the market size stood at US$ 4,366.9 million.

In 2022, the market size stood at US$ 5,308.1 million.

Skin care segment acquired 28.30% of the ASEAN organic cosmetics market shares in 2023.

of the ASEAN organic cosmetics market shares in 2023. Departmental stores captured 26.70% of the ASEAN organic cosmetics market shares in 2023.

of the ASEAN organic cosmetics market shares in 2023. Thailand acquired 29.0% of the ASEAN organic cosmetics market shares in 2023.

of the ASEAN organic cosmetics market shares in 2023. Indonesia captured nearly 17.8% of the ASEAN organic cosmetics market shares in 2023.

of the ASEAN organic cosmetics market shares in 2023. Malaysia gained 15.4% of the ASEAN organic cosmetics market shares in 2023.



Key Companies in the ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market:

Innisfree

The Body Shop (owned by Natura &Co)

Burt's Bees (owned by The Clorox Company)

Human Nature

Hada Labo (Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)

Sukin (BWx Limited)

Neal's Yard Remedies (Neal's Yard Remedies Ltd.)

Dr. Organic (Dr. Organic Ltd.)

Tata Harper (Tata Harper Skincare, LLC)

Melvita (L'Occitane Group)

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

The Thai clothing business 'LYN' debuted Lyn Beauty in April 2022 as a vegan and cruelty-free substitute.

In June 2021, Singapore served as the official Southeast Asian launch location for the South Korean marine beauty brand TARA. TARA aims to take on Thailand and Vietnam next to expand its SEA footprint. According to the clean beauty skincare line TARA, a high-performance, results-driven skincare spa experience can be had at home, which draws inspiration from the ocean.

Note from the Analysts:

"The ASEAN organic cosmetics industry is positioned for noteworthy expansion in the future years due to the increased customer preference for natural and sustainable beauty products. Organic cosmetics are expected to dramatically increase in popularity and drive revenue growth in the market due to the rising emphasis on wellness, environmental awareness, and the pursuit of healthier lives,” says an FMI analyst.

ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make Up

Fragrances

Toiletries

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Departmental Stores

Franchise Outlet

Beauty Specialist Salon

Direct Sales

Chemist/Pharmacies

Internet

Others



Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.



