Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,236 in the last 365 days.

Nuvectis Pharma Announces Updated Date and Time for the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Corporate Presentation

Fort Lee, NJ, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, will present at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Corporate Presentation, as follows:


Date Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Time 12:25 PM ET
Location New York
Webcast Link https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/nvct/2113419


About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial investigating the activity of NXP800 as a potential treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor. The NXP900 Investigational New Drug Application has been cleared by the FDA and a Phase 1a dose escalation study is expected to begin in Q3 2023.

Company Contact
Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
201-614-3151
rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact
Christopher M. Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: 917-680-5608
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nuvectis Pharma Announces Updated Date and Time for the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Corporate Presentation

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more