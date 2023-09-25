Del Rio Port of Entry CBP officers seize 12 weapons, bringing the Laredo Field Office to a milestone 1,000 weapons seized thus far in Fiscal Year 2023

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations at Del Rio Port of Entry seized 12 handguns, and 24 weapon magazines hidden within two portable battery jump starters.

Thanks to this significant seizure, the Laredo Field Office has now seized over 1,000 weapons for fiscal year to date 2023.

“Our CBP officers continue to do outstanding enforcement work,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “This milestone interception is just one example of the hard work and dedication they put forth on a daily basis to protect our communities on both sides of the border.”

12 handguns, 24 magazines seized by CBP officers during outbound inspection at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on the evening of Friday, September 22nd, at the Del Rio International Bridge when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a white 2002 Ford Econoline van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination. Upon physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, 12 handguns, and 24 weapon magazines were discovered hidden within two portable battery jump starters.

The weapons and magazines were seized by CBP OFO officers. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.