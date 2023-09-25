Mueller Delivers Pratt® P77 Perimeter-Seated Bi-Directional Knife Gate Valve for Industrial Applications

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry Pratt Company, LLC today announced the unveiling of the Pratt® P77 Perimeter Seated Bi-Directional Knife Gate Valve. Engineered to handle tough slurries and abrasive materials, the P77 meets the rigorous MSS SP-81 standards and offers a range of features and benefits that make it an excellent valve for industrial applications.



Dale Speggen, VP of Specialty Valves for Mueller, stated, "The Pratt P77 Perimeter Seated Bi-Directional Knife Gate Valve is an industry game-changer. With its sealing capabilities and its ability to reduce stress on the packing chamber, the P77 ensures reliable and efficient operation. We are proud to offer this valve, which sets a new standard for performance and reliability."

The P77 Knife Gate Valve has superb sealing capabilities, ensuring a drip-tight shutoff, and preventing the buildup of solids, regardless of line pressure. The valve is designed to eliminate any confusion regarding the direction of isolation, providing clarity and ease of use in demanding industrial environments.

The P77 Knife Gate Valve is designed with multiple rows of packing to reduce stress on the packing chamber, enhancing the longevity and reliability of the valve. The integrated PTFE gate guide reduces wear on the packing, preventing blockages and flow disruptions with its non-stick properties.

Featuring an EPDM perimeter cartridge seat, the P77 Knife Gate Valve resists chemicals and high temperatures while preventing leakage and protecting downstream equipment. By reducing leak paths and extending the life of the packing, this valve minimizes maintenance requirements and ensures smooth operation.

The heavy-duty cast stainless steel body is resistant to deflection from line loads and internal pressure, further enhancing the valve's performance and longevity. The P77 Perimeter Seated Bi-Directional Knife Gate Valve has applications across various industries, including pulp and paper, mining, water and wastewater, and food and beverage.

For more information on Pratt P77 Knife Gate Valve, visit https://www.henrypratt.com/products/knife-gate-valves/resilient-seated/figure-P77

ABOUT HENRY PRATT COMPANY, LLC.

The Henry Pratt Company is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of valves and accessories for use in water distribution, water treatment, nuclear, fire protection, and power generation markets worldwide. Its broad product portfolio includes butterfly, ball, plug and check valves, as well as engineering and project site field services.

Visit us at www.henrypratt.com

ABOUT MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service, and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®.

Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, M.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Sentryx™, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see www.muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

© 2023 Henry Pratt Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The trademarks, logos and service marks displayed in this document are the property of Henry Pratt Company., LLC., its affiliates, or other third parties. Products marked with a section symbol (§) are subject to patents or patent applications. For details, visit www.mwppat.com. These products are intended for use in potable water applications. Please contact your Mueller Sales Representative or Customer Service Representative concerning any other application(s).

