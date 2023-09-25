BERNINA Partners with Hoffman Media to Present Digital Platform, Quilt Street

The manufacturer will assist in creation of exclusive quilting content and a $3K+ prize

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA, the premium sewing, serging, and longarm manufacturer, has partnered with Hoffman Media to present Quilt Street, a first-of-its-kind platform offering both curated educational content and community in the quilting space.

Quilt Street is the first exclusively digital quilting platform, designed for quilters of any style and skill level. The membership-based platform allows access to a like minded community and a plethora of exclusive content to enhance skill level. From video tutorials and an online shop to weekly quilt blocks and patterns, members can enjoy quilting content anytime, anywhere.





The platform is powered with the help of well-known sponsors, such as BERNINA of America. The manufacturer has contributed an extensive repertoire of content to assist both the beginner and most seasoned quilter; three courses sponsored by BERNINA are available now through Quilt Street.

“BERNINA has played such an important role in helping us bring a seamless community-rich learning experience through the video series’ we’ve released thus far and with those that are soon to be released,” shared Susan Guzman, Hoffman Media’s editorial director, “I’ve been especially pleased with the level of expertise the BERNINA educators we’ve worked with have shown and with how they’ve contributed to the quality of learning making it a fun and exciting experience for our community of quilters.”

The BERNINA team is thrilled to be a part of this innovative platform and looks forward to continuing with content creation and community building.

“We’re so excited to be a collaborative partner with Hoffman Media for this endeavor,” said Christy Burcham, vice president of BERNINA Education, “We’re looking forward to setting people up for success, embracing the fun, and providing the resources needed to accomplish the project at hand.”

To celebrate the launch, BERNINA of America will be giving away a generous prize package worth $3,800 that includes a BERNINA 475 Quilters Edition Sewing Machine, a rolling bag, and dealer-guided class. Those interested in winning the prize can enter by joining Quilt Street’s weekly newsletter online from now until 9/30/23. Winner will be chosen 10/1/23.





In addition to launching an innovative quilting platform, both parties look forward to honoring and remembering industry legend and Hoffman Media’s founder, the late Phyllis Hoffman DePiano. The well-known publisher was a dedicated sewist and quilter that devotedly worked on Quilt Street up until her passing.

“I’m sure Phyllis DePiano would have been overflowing with joy as we were finally able to reveal the months of hard work we all put forth in developing the first comprehensive digital quilting brand,” said Guzman.





To sign up for exclusive content and the Quilt Street community, visit quiltstreet.com. Those interested can choose between the following options and use code BERNINA for 30% off their Monthly or Annual membership:

Newsletter and Free Content: Sign up for free to enjoy quilt blocks of the week, access to the quilt shop, promotions, and more.

Monthly Membership: For $9.99, members can enjoy all free content in addition to quilt patterns, interviews, video tutorials, archives, and more.

Annual Membership: At $79.95 per year, memberships will have access to all content at a discounted rate, as well as exclusive savings and bundles in the Quilt Shop. Annual members will receive 20% items in the shop all year long.



ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

Lola Charles Communications

samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fcfbe25-63ad-4339-b973-bbdcb6d71662

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94b2e6fa-ed90-4e7c-b90d-d91bc0d6e5fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8e483df-63e5-4e9d-871e-9b14b4d9716a