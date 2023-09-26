3R Biotech and K Savage Forge a Dynamic Relationship, Elevating Product Quality and Innovation
In a strategic move to prioritize product quality and innovation, 3R Biotech proudly announces its collaboration with K Savage
3R Biotech is committed to advancing plant health and quality through innovative solutions”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to prioritize product quality and innovation, 3R Biotech proudly announces its collaboration with K Savage. This partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to excellence, is poised to reshape the landscape of organic gardening by harnessing cutting-edge technologies to enhance plant health, increase production, and fortify industry standards.
— Dr. Jack Munz, Ph.D.
Pathogens have emerged as a significant concern in the industry, specifically Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd), prompting K Savage's proactive approach to safeguarding its products from potential harm. This strategic alliance with 3R Biotech will enable K Savage to proactively address this challenge and strengthen its plant health, consequently leading to enhanced production and bolstered market presence.
While the collaboration presently centers on pathogen testing, 3R Biotech and K Savage are also embarking on discussions to expand their partnership into the realm of tissue culture. By combining forces in this domain, K Savage reaffirms their commitment to improve product quality and innovation, offering customers top-tier products cultivated with the highest standards in mind.
Dr. Jack Munz, Ph.D., Pathogen Testing Manager of 3R Biotech, expressed excitement about the partnership's progress, stating, "3R Biotech is committed to advancing plant health and quality through innovative solutions. Our collaboration with K Savage aligns seamlessly with this vision, as we work together to elevate product quality and address challenges posed by pathogens in the industry."
Briana Brodin, Operations Manager, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership for K Savage, saying, "At K Savage, we strive to lead by example in terms of product quality and innovation. Our collaboration with 3R Biotech is a testament to our proactive approach to industry challenges, ensuring that our customers receive the very best products."
About 3R Biotech:
3R Biotech is a proven provider of tissue culture solutions for plant propagation and pathogen testing. Guided by a dedication to innovation and quality, the company is committed to enhancing plant health, propagation techniques, and pathogen detection, ultimately ensuring elevated genetic potential and crop productivity.
About K Savage:
K Savage is a visionary force in the agricultural industry, recognized for its dedication to elevating product quality and innovation. Guided by forward-thinking strategies, K Savage has set a new standard for excellence in the sector, driving positive change and fostering a brighter future for organic gardening.
For inquiries from the media or further information, kindly contact:
3R Biotech Ltd
Contact: Simon James
Email: simon.j@3riversbiotech.com
K Savage
Contact: Roger Lloyd
Email: roger@lightbrigade.solutions
Simon James
3R Biotech Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram