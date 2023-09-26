Nano-Yield Joins Forces with Chilean Distributor AgriFuturo for Agricultural Innovation
Two pioneering companies leverage nanotechnology to open new horizons in Chilean farmingSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nano-Yield, the leading nanoliquid company for agricultural production worldwide, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with AgroFuturo, a prominent agricultural distribution company based in Chile. This collaboration is set to revolutionize farming practices across the region by providing farmers with access to Nano-Yield cutting-edge nanotechnology-based products that enhance crop yields while promoting environmental sustainability.
Nano-Yield delivers a technology unparalleled in the field. Utilizing advanced nanoparticles, the company's acclaimed nano liquid solutions revolutionize the efficacy of liquid agricultural goods in terms of plant absorption. This leads to a substantial surge in crop yield and farmer profits, concurrently bolstering soil sustainability. The enhanced delivery and uptake to plants result in heightened yield and superior crop quality.
"We are delighted to join forces with AgriFuturo to bring our innovative solutions to the Chilean agricultural market,” said Marco Guirado, Nano-Yield’s Vice President of International Sales. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing sustainable farming practices worldwide. By combining our state-of-the-art products with AgriFuturo's extensive distribution network, we aim to empower farmers to achieve higher productivity while reducing their environmental impact."
AgroFuturo has a strong reputation for delivering top-quality agricultural products to farmers throughout the Chilean market. "Partnering with Nano-Yield marks a significant milestone for us,” said CEO of AgroFuturo, Jose Larrain. “Its technology-driven approach to agriculture resonates with our core values, and we believe that their products have the potential to reshape how farming is done in our region. We are excited to work closely with Nano-Yield to introduce these transformative solutions to our customers."
Nano-Yield nanotechnology-based products are designed to optimize nutrient delivery to plants, leading to increased crop yields and improved resource efficiency. These products not only contribute to higher profits for farmers but also support the sustainable use of land and water resources, aligning perfectly with the growing demand for environmentally responsible agricultural practices.
The partnership between Nano-Yield and AgroFuturo is expected to bring about positive change by addressing key challenges faced by Chilean farmers, such as fluctuating climate conditions and the need for greater food production to meet the demands of a growing population.
Both Nano-Yieldand AgroFuturo are excited to embark on this journey together, combining their expertise and resources to drive innovation in Chilean agriculture. This partnership represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for farmers and communities across the country.
About Nano-Yield
Nano-Yield is a leading innovator in sustainable agricultural solutions, dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance crop yields while promoting environmental stewardship. By leveraging nanotechnology and advanced delivery systems, Aqua-Yield's products enable farmers to achieve higher productivity with fewer resources.
About AgroFuturo
AgroFuturo is a premier agricultural distribution company serving the Chilean market. With a commitment to delivering high-quality products and solutions, AgroFuturo partners with industry leaders to provide farmers with the tools they need to optimize their operations and achieve greater success.
