SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - SIMO

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ("Silicon Motion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SIMO).



The investigation concerns whether Silicon Motion and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 5, 2022, MaxLinear, Inc. (“MaxLinear”) and Silicon Motion announced the two companies had entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which MaxLinear would acquire Silicon Motion. Then, on July 26, 2023, near the close of trading, MaxLinear stunned the market, issuing a press release stating it was unilaterally terminating the Merger less than a day after Chinese regulatory authorities had approved the combination.

On this news, Silicon Motion’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $12.84 per ADR, or 19.65%, to close at $52.51 per share on July 27, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

