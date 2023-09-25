Submit Release
Leader Billig, Speaker Jinkins call for non-partisan process for VRA-compliant legislative district in Yakima Valley

Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) and Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig (D-Spokane) offered the following statement on their decision not to meet in special session to reconvene the redistricting commission:

“We are committed to the goals of the Voting Rights Act (VRA). The plaintiffs made their case in court, and the US District Court for Western Washington found that the existing maps do not meet the standard set by the VRA. Now, voters in the Yakima Valley are entitled to fair and timely legislative maps.

“The most expedient and non-political way to move forward is for the court to directly adopt a map that meets statutory and constitutional obligations, providing Yakima Valley voters the ability to elect their candidate of choice.”

