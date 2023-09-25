Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Council On Cardiovascular Disease And Stroke

TEXAS, September 25 - September 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Remedios “Remmy” Perez Morris to the Council on Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Oscar Aguilar, M.D. and Alberto Maud, M.D. and reappointed Janet Hall Hewlett for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Council is charged with developing an effective and resource‐efficient plan to reduce the morbidity, mortality, and economic burden of cardiovascular disease and stroke in Texas.

Remedios “Remmy” Perez Morris of Round Rock is a member of the Governor’s EMS Trauma Advisory Stroke Committee. Morris received an associate of arts degree from Austin Community College, attended Texas State University, and is a 2006 graduate of Leadership Round Rock.

Oscar M. Aguilar, M.D. of El Paso is the medical director of Texas Integrative Medicine and Cardiology. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association, and a member of the American College of Physicians and El Paso County Medical Society. He volunteers as co-director of medical research for the United States, Canada, and Mexico Foundation. Aguilar received a Doctor of Medicine from Monterrey Tech, completed an internship and residency at the University of Kansas, completed two fellowships at Baylor College of Medicine, and received a Master of Public Health from Southern New Hampshire University.

Alberto Maud, M.D. of El Paso is a professor of neurology at Texas Tech University Health Science Center El Paso and the director of the University Medical Center of El Paso Comprehensive Stroke Center. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, Texas Neurologic Society, Texas Medical Board, El Paso County Medical Society, American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, Society of Vascular and International Neurology, and the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery. Maud received a Bachelor of Science from Institute San Pedro Nolasco in Argentina and a Doctor of Medicine from National University of Cordoba, Argentina. He was trained in neurology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and completed his subsequent specialization in vascular and endovascular neurology from the University of Minnesota.

Janet Hall Hewlett of Florence is recently retired as regional vice president for Sodexo Healthcare Services. She is a member of the Texas Academy of Nutrition, American Academy of Nutrition, SEED – Sustainability Coalition, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She previously served on the Texas State Board of Examiners for Dietitians. She is a registered and licensed dietitian and serves as the presiding officer of the Texas Advisory Board for Dietitians. Hall received a Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutrition from Texas Tech University.