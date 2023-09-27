Hugues Sanon took part at UNGA78, honored Heads of State/Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, Dr. Ken Giami and Received the Golden Medal
Let's get to the table of Peace for a sustainable World”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The general debate of the seventy-eighth session of the General Assembly was held this year to discuss Global issues under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”
During UNGA78, HE Hugues Sanon alongside his wife Emmanuella Sanon and his team Garry Dorlean, Octave Saint Juste, Henriques Louis and friends Nadine Charles, Lou Bernadi and others took part at various high level side events held at the UN headquarters and at some other venues around the UN to continue to advocate for peace, reconciliation; for Africa to have a permanent sit at the UN security Council to adequately represented in the discussions and decisions taking place at the UN and for women to take part in decision-making positions across the globe for sustainable leadership and high performance in government.
Also, Hugues Sanon at some high level meetings demanded an urgent global solidarity for Haiti because Haiti has faced numerous challenges, including occupations, coups, riots, natural disasters, political and economical interferences, leading to its current status as one of the poorest countries in the world.
Addressing the new conflict existing between Haiti and Dominican Republic regarding the Canal, Hugues Sanon said, "this is not the time for war, this is the time to use diplomacy, sitting down together to identify the problems, and together to seek for the solution." "Let us put our differences aside and sit down to the table of love and peace and surely we will have a sustainable world."
At the INTERNATIONAL African-Caribbean LEADERSHIP FORUM held on September 21, 2023, at the Hilton With the THEME: Africa-Caribbean cooperation and today’s global geopolitics, HE Hugues Sanon presented the Medal of Honor to Dr. Ken Giami, President and Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, to His Excellency Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana; His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe and to His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Jallow, Vice President of Gambia.
Mr. Sanon emphasizes the importance of diplomacy and politics in achieving peace and sustainability in Africa and the world; "I urge all African leaders to continue to put your head together because together we are stronger and together we'll continue to empower the World ".
On September 21, 2023, HE Hugues Sanon also participated at the GLOBAL POWER WOMEN CONFERENCE With the THEME "Advancing Resilience & Transformational Women Leadership for Sustainable High Performance & Global Impact, Hosted By the Centre for Economic and Leadership Development, held At the Hilton located at 1335 6th Avenue New York, NY 10019, attended by HE Vjosa Osmani, President of Kosovo; HE Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry, First Lady of Suriname; HE Angeline Ndayishimiye, First Lady of Burundi; Hon. Rosalyn Henderson Myers, Member South Carolina, House of representatives, among other prominent business and political leaders from across the globe.
-In the afternoon of September 21, 2023, at the UN Headquarters NY, Mr. Sanon also presented three special medals of honor to Octave Saint Juste, Garry Dorlean and Nadine Charles for having impacted their community.
-HE Hugues Sanon also took part at the AFPC UNGA SIDE-EVENT Held on Friday, September 22, 2023 where he discussed with the panelists and other global leaders attended the event on various challenges the world is facing and how to get results through Sustainable Development Goals.
-On September 22nd, 2023 at Conference Room 3, UN Headquarters, NY, Mr. Sanon also participated at the 78th UNGA High-Level Side Event on Social Business, Youth and Technology co-hosted by the Government of Timor Leste , Cabo Verde, Nigeria and the Global Committee on Social Business for Sustainable Development Goals, co-curated by Yunus Centre with Featured Speakers include: H.E. José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor Leste, 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate, H.E. Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister, The Government of Cabo Verde Professor Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Laureate 2006, Chairman of Yunus Centre, Founder of Grameen Bank and UN SDG Advocate Emeritus, Hon. Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Nigeria.
- Mr. Sanon had the privilege to discuss with many young leaders, experts including Dr. Muhammad Yunus, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal and in 2006 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
- On Saturday September 23, 2023 at the world leaders summit hosted by Fowpal, Ambassador Hugues Sanon presented the Global distinguished Leadership Award to Dr. Hong Tao-Tze for his lifetime commitment in promoting love and peace in the world. Also, Dr. Hong Tao-Tze in return honored Ambassador Hugues Sanon with the Golden Medal; the Mini Golden Peace Bell, the Golden Pin and the fowpal Global Peace Proclamation for his tireless service in strengthening the world by promoting Peace and reconciliation.
"I'm Honored to receive the Golden Medal/ the Mini Golden Peace Bel/ the Golden Pin and the fowpal global Peace Proclamation from one of the most powerful men on earth, Dr. Hong Tao-Tze at the 2023 World leaders summit, NY during UNGA78", Said Sanon after receiving the Awards from Dr. Hong.
-At UNGA78 and during the ceremony of the World leaders summit, the President lifetime achievement Award was presented to Mrs. Emmanuella Sanon by Dr. Monica Sanchez on behalf of the institute of public policy and diplomacy found by Dr. Angie Bass
-During UNGA78, the United States of Kailasa , through its Delegate, BhaktiVasya Nithyananda presented a special gift to Mr. Sanon, the Bhagavad Gita Decoded book which is the preamble to Kailasa’s Constitution, Kailasa country also presented the coffee table book which explains the Revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation by the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, Bhagwan Sri Nithyananda ParaMaShivam.
Mr. Sanon had a productive discussion with the Royal Prince of Thailand, Prince Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, also with Dr. Dileepkumar Thankappan on how to inspire other religious leaders to achieve SDG in our communities and to plan a Global Interfaith Summit at the UN to highlight different challenges encountering the faith community and to seek solutions.
