The Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers Marks 50 Years of Cross-Border Collaboration

CANADA, September 25 - The delegations of the Eastern Canadian provinces and the New England States were pleased to meet in Quebec City for the 44th annual New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers (NEG-ECP) Conference on September 24th and 25th, 2023.

Having met in person for the first time in five years, Eastern Canadian Premiers and New England Governors discussed shared priorities for the region, including the green economy, economic development, transition towards cleaner, more affordable, and renewable energy sources, and the development of critical and strategic minerals essential to decarbonization.

The Eastern Canadian Premiers and New England Governors noted how important the NEG-ECP Conference has been since its creation in 1973 as a forum of choice for regional leaders to facilitate discussion on common issues of interest and to promote shared cross-border priorities critical to their closely integrated economies.

The Eastern Canadian Premiers and New England Governors remain united in their commitment to further promote cross-border collaboration in search of common solutions to the real and shared challenges facing the region and committed to reconvene in 2024 in New England.

Quebec Premier François Legault, Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, Nova Scotia Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster, and New Brunswick Minister of Economic Development and Small Business Greg Turner headlined the Eastern Canadian delegation, while Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Maine Governor Janet Mills, New Hampshire Governor Christopher Sununu, and Vermont Governor Phillip Scott led the New England delegations.

Key facts:

The New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers have been meeting to discuss regional issues for the last 50 years, since 1973

The NEG-ECP relationship is unique and since its establishment it has created various reports, resolutions, and policies through its NEG-ECP Committee Structure

The NEG-ECP Conference rotates its location between Eastern Canada and the New England region. Each jurisdiction has the opportunity to host.

Traditionally, the topics of the conference vary between energy, environment, trade, and infrastructure. The theme of the conference is determined by the host jurisdiction.

Media contact:

Adam Ross

Cabinet du premier ministre

adamross@gov.pe.ca