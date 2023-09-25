SIRT to Investigate Injuries Sustained During Arrest in Saskatoon

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 25, 2023

On Thursday, September 21 at approximately 8:08 a.m. the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) regarding an incident that had occurred in the early morning in that community.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, an SPS patrol unit encountered a vehicle near the intersection of Avenue R and 21st Street. As the patrol unit turned to begin a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and within seconds left the road, entering a park where it collided with a bench, disabling the vehicle. An occupant of the vehicle, a 32-year-old male, then attempted to flee on foot. A police service dog was used to track the man, who was discovered hiding between garages in a nearby alley. During his arrest, the man sustained a serious injury to his arm as a result of contact with the police service dog. The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released from hospital with follow-up medical treatment required.

Immediately following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and four SIRT investigators was deployed to begin their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12(1)(a) of The Police Act, 1990.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest and the cause of his injury. SPS will maintain responsibility for the investigation into the man and his actions. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

For updates on SIRT investigations, follow SIRT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SIRT_SK.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel BusseJustice and Attorney GeneralReginaPhone: 306-787-8959Email: noel.busse@gov.sk.ca