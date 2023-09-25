Taylor Smith is also interested in fashion Team Captain Taylor Ava Smith

Taylor Smith, Highly Pursued Soccer Star, Visits Top Colleges and Considers Scholarships

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Smith, a young and talented high school and club soccer player, is making significant strides in her athletic journey as she visits and trains at various college soccer camps, exploring potential scholarship opportunities and next steps in her academic and athletic career. With impressive skills on the field and a passion for both soccer and fashion, Taylor is carving a path towards success both on and off the pitch.

Taylor Smith’s summer has been nothing short of extraordinary as she embarked on a series of soccer camp visits at prestigious colleges across the United States. Some of the notable institutions on her list included Florida State, University of Michigan, University of Pittsburgh, University of Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and University of Texas.

During her visits, Taylor participated in intensive drills, games, and training sessions, interacting with college coaches and current team players. Each camp provided her with a unique experience, allowing her to showcase her talent, build connections, and gain exposure at a collegiate level.

"I've had an incredible summer so far, attending various soccer camps at potential colleges. The experiences have been invaluable, and I've learned so much from each camp," shared Taylor Smith. "It's been a wonderful opportunity to improve my skills, meet new people, and explore the possibilities of playing at a higher level."

Born in South Florida to entrepreneurial parents, Taylor embodies determination and forward-thinking in both her sportsmanship and her approach to business relationships and content creation. Her passion for soccer emerged at a young age, and she has since become a pivotal player on her high school team, which currently ranks among the top 5 teams in the country, as well as her club soccer team.

Apart from her athletic endeavors, Taylor is dedicated to excelling academically and aspires to attend a top-tier university. In addition to her soccer prowess, she has also made a mark in the fashion community, collaborating with small to medium-sized brands that align with her values.

Taylor's commitment to both soccer and fashion has shaped her into a strong leader who remains resolute in her pursuit of success. Guided by the influence of her entrepreneurial parents, she strives to make her mark in both fields, leaving behind a lasting legacy after graduation.

As Taylor continues to build her athletic and academic profile, she exudes determination and a drive to excel in every endeavor she undertakes. With a promising future ahead, she aims to secure scholarships and opportunities that will pave the way for her dreams of playing collegiate soccer while making a positive impact on the fashion industry.

"I am extremely grateful for the support of my family, coaches, and mentors who have helped me get to where I am today," Taylor expressed. "I am excited to see what the future holds and look forward to pursuing my passions both on and off the field."

Taylor Smith's journey is a testament to the power of dedication, perseverance, and the pursuit of one's dreams. With her talent, ambition, and work ethic, she is well on her way to achieving remarkable success in both her athletic and fashion endeavors.

About Taylor Smith, Athlete and Model

Taylor Smith was born in South Florida to entrepreneurial parents. Their influence can be seen in the drive that she has, her sportsmanship, and her forward-thinking perspective when it comes to business relationships and content creation. Taylor’s career building began the first time she set foot on the field. She described a pure passion for the game of soccer, and it is seen in her play–just as in any other artform. With aspirations of attending a top-tier university and continuing her soccer goals, Taylor works as hard academically as she does on the field. She is currently playing on a high school team that ranks in the top 5 within the United States, and is a top performer on her club soccer team. As she has entered high school, Taylor Smith’s main goals off the field have continued to be on her success in academics while generating a spotlight on her work within the fashion community–working with small to medium sized brands that align with her values.