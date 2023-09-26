Top 0.5% Podcast Host Announces New “Mindful Parenting Podcast" Name to help Moms and Dads Raise Good Humans Every Day
Mom, Mentor, Speaker and Bestselling Author Hunter Clarke-Fields announces her Top 0.5% Mindful Mama Podcast is now the Mindful Parenting Podcast.
Clarke-Fields explains, “We changed our podcast name to Mindful Parenting to help both moms and dads build their non-reactive muscle and calm their stress response around their kids. What we need most as parents when we are at our worst and yelling at our kids is to stop yelling. What mindfulness does is help us build that non-reactive muscle and stay calm - so we can build loving connections versus being destructive.”
The 3 most recent episodes of the updated Mindful Parenting Podcast include:
- How to Talk About Hard Things with Kids - with Guest Sara Olsher [420]
- [Mindfulness for Kids 1] Calm Reminder - with Guest Dr. Christopher Willard
(9/20/23)
- [Mindful Parenting Coaching] How do I share my calm? [419] - with Guest Mom
Brittany (9/18/23)
Based on 20+ years of studying meditation, yoga and mindful parenting tools, Clarke-Fields has published two books, including “Raising Good Humans” and the new bestselling book, “Raising Good Humans Every Day” (New Harbinger Publications, Aug 1, 2023). Her updated Mindful Parenting Podcast name will increase the reach by sharing tips with moms, dads and really anyone with parenting responsibilities.
With the incredible success of Hunter Clarke-Fields’ first book, “Raising Good Humans: A Mindful Guide to Breaking the Cycle of Reactive Parenting and Raising Kind, Confident Kids ” that sold 200k copies, “Raising Good Humans Every Day: 50 Simple Ways to Press Pause, Stay Present and Connect with your Kids” is the highly anticipated sequel with 50 short chapters (3-5 pages) that can parents read in 5-15 minutes each on-the-go.
The author explains how her new book is in sync with this revised Mindful Parenting Podcast name, “‘Raising Good Humans Every Day’ provides parents with a daily guide with mindfulness tools that are also used by CEOs, surgeons, Navy Seals and anyone in high stress jobs – like parents. It helps parents stay calm, practice compassion, and use loving speech and deep listening with your children to raise kind, confident and conscientious kids.”
And as a recognized Mindful Parenting Expert, Hunter Clarke-Fields’ recent speaking engagements have included a trip to Egypt last summer, keynotes and workshops:
- Author Talk in Laramie, Wyoming with Hunter Clarke-Fields (9/8/23 and 9/9/23)
- Keynote near Detroit, Michigan – Pancake Breakfast Parent Camp hosted by Novi Educational Foundation in partnership with Novi Mental Health Alliance with Hunter Clarke-Fields – How to Stop Yelling at Your Kids (9/16/23)
- Mindful Parenting Presentation at The Raised Good Summit Online (9/22/23)
ABOUT MINDFUL PARENTING PODCAST
Bestselling Author of “Raising Good Humans” and Mindful Parenting Course creator Hunter Clarke-Fields shares interviews, inspiration, and coaching. Mindful Parenting is about becoming a less irritable, calmer, and more joyful parent. We know that you cannot give what you do not have. And when you are thriving, when you have calm and peace within—then you can give it to your children. Learn about Mindful Parenting and get inspired!
https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/mindful-parenting-breaking-the-cycle-of-a2d3QThOUJ0/
ABOUT THE HOST / AUTHOR / MOM: Hunter Clarke-Fields MSAE, E-RYT (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is a Mindfulness Mentor, Mindful Parenting Podcast Host, Mom, Global Speaker, and Number 1 Bestselling Author of “Raising Good Humans” with a New Bestselling Book: “Raising Good Humans Every Day” (Aug 1, 2023). Hunter has over 20 years of experience in meditation and yoga practices, and helps moms bring more calm and family cooperation into their daily lives. She is a Mindfulness Meditation Teacher, the creator of the Mindful Parenting Course and Teacher Training, and has taught mindfulness to thousands worldwide, including a recent trip to Egypt. Hunter presents talks on parenting, is a certified teacher of Parent Effectiveness Training. In addition, Hunter coaches smart, accomplished, over-stressed individuals on how to cultivate mindfulness. Hunter is the mother of two active daughters, who challenge her every day to hone her craft! Her work has appeared in CNBC Make It, Parade, Motherhood Moment, The Hollywood Digest, along with on NBC10 Boston, ABC Portland, NBC Milwaukee, and CBS South Bend, Kansas Public Radio, and many podcasts. And as part of her self-care, Hunter likes to do Scottish country dancing. Learn more about Hunter at https://MindfulMamaMentor.com
Mindful Parenting Podcast - Tips for Mealtime with Host and "Raising Good Humans" Author Hunter Clarke-Fields with Guest Amy Palanjian "Dinnertime SOS" Author