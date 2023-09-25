Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 25, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of September 25 will include the following: 

Tuesday, September 26 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce in recognizing the South Carolina Workforce Champion award, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Wednesday, September 27 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the shoveling ceremony of Latitude Corp., Latitude Corp., 2414 Jo Rogers Junior Boulevard, Manning, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 18, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for September 18, 2023, included:

Monday, September 18

Gov. McMaster participated in the 63rd Annual Southern States Energy Board meeting, Greenville, S.C.

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 63rd Annual Southern States Energy Board Meeting’s Opening Plenary Session, Poinsett Ballroom, The Westin Poinsett, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Governors Energy Caucus meeting, Gold Ballroom, The Westin Poinsett, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

10:45 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, and Executive Director of the Southern State Energy Board Kenneth Nemeth for media availability, The Westin Poinsett, Alexander Ballroom, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Southern States Energy Board luncheon, The Westin Poinsett, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Southern States Energy Board annual business session meeting, Card Room, The Westin Poinsett, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Governor’s Reception and Dinner, The Peach Center, SW Corner of Broad and Main Streets, Greenville, S.C.

Tuesday, September 19

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Workforce Symposium hosted by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, The Founders Zone, Williams Brice Stadium, 1125 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Meeting with a local official.

4:15 PM: Agency meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, September 20

10:30 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:30 AM: Meeting with members of the United States House of Representatives.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

3:15 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Thursday, September 21

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

Friday, September 22

7:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 52nd Anniversary of the Rose Ball, Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.

Sunday, September 23

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Wine & Spirits Wholesaler’s Association Welcome Reception, Kiawah Island, S.C.

