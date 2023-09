Great Lakes Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) President & CEO, Lasse Petterson, and SVP, CFO and Treasurer, Scott Kornblau sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst, Joe Gomes, for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:

Backlog at $1.1 billion and timing of projects for 2023 and 2024

Update on third quarter challenges and fourth quarter outlook

More detail on two recently awarded LNG projects

Growth drivers in the U.S. offshore wind market

Is Great Lakes well positioned to take advantage of this growth?

Why is a Jones Act compliant vessel so important?

Impact of recently signed first rock supply subcontract for U.S. offshore wind farms

What is Great Lakes’ plan if U.S. developments in offshore wind are pushed to the right?

The interview was recorded on September 21, 2023, and is available now on Channelchek.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, Great Lakes is fully engaged in expanding its core business into the rapidly developing offshore wind energy industry. The Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 133-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of approximately 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Great Lakes and its subsidiaries, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the Exchange Act and the PSLRA with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of such laws. Great Lakes cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by Great Lakes are not guarantees or indicative of future events.

Although Great Lakes believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in this press release are reasonable, actual events could differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and Great Lakes does not have or undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

