Gain Therapeutics to Participate at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (the “Company”), a biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Matthias Alder, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, NY, September 26-28, 2023.

Presentation Details
Date: September 28, 2023
Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat

Please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative for more information.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company’s website at https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/investors-media/overview.html. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate GT-02287, in development for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson’s disease, has been approved for clinical testing in Australia.

Leveraging AI-supported structural biology, proprietary algorithms and supercomputer-powered physics-based models, the company’s SEE-Tx® discovery platform can identify novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins, pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies. Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology. For more information, please visit GainTherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor & Media Contact:

Susan Sharpe
Linnden Communications
(919) 602-2330
susan@linndencom.com


