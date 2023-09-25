When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Safeway Fresh Foods of Vineland, NJ, is recalling its 32-oz. Diced Organic Butternut Squash product as it has the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli O45. E. coli O45 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly; the condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The 32-oz. diced Butternut was distributed only to Costco in the following states, Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virgina

Consumers who specifically purchased Costco item 20522, UPC 040232244124, 32-oz. diced Organic Butternut Squash between September 7, 2023, and September 15, 2023, with a use by date of 09/19/2023 date code are urged to return this item to your local Costco. If you have any product with this date code remaining, do not consume.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company detected the presence of E. coli O45.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-856-692-7200 Monday to Friday 8:00am ET to 4:00pm ET.