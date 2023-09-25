SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating DocGo Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of DocGo Inc. (“DocGo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCGO).



If you are a shareholder of DocGo and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact Andrea Farah via email at afarah@lowey.com or at (914) 733-7256 or Alesandra Greco at agreco@lowey.com or (914) 733-7272.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.