Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,207 in the last 365 days.

CalAmp Announces Date for Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a leading telematics solution provider that helps organizations improve operational performance, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (2:00 p.m. Pacific) on October 5, 2023, to discuss its financial results. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call.

The live conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (+1-404-975-4839 for international callers) and using the Conference ID# 757030. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194 and entering Replay ID# 181919. The audio replay will be available through October 12, 2023.

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 275+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, TwitterYouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKERHere Comes The BusBus GuardianCalAmp VisionCrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Media Contact:   CalAmp Investor Contact:
Mark Gaydos   Logan Lucas
mgaydos@calamp.com   ir@calamp.com
240.994.3027   434.242.1755

Primary Logo

You just read:

CalAmp Announces Date for Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more