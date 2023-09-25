Governor Katie Hobbs Pulls Nominees from Partisan Political Circus Created by Extremist Jake Hoffman

Phoenix, AZ- After months of extremist, fake elector Jake Hoffman creating a partisan political circus out of the director confirmation process, Governor Katie Hobbs has withdrawn her cabinet nominees from consideration by the Senate and will pursue other lawful means of ensuring State government continues to work for Arizonans.

Hoffman has created a partisan process designed to slow walk nominees, further his radical political agenda, and attack reproductive freedoms in his ongoing fight to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape and incest. The process is holding agencies that serve the people of Arizona hostage and wasting taxpayer dollars. The Governor’s actions will ensure that small businesses, Veterans, families and children that rely on the State for critical services can continue to count on the leadership they deserve.

“Extremist Jake Hoffman is more interested in using his committee to pursue his radical political agenda than give a fair hearing to Governor Hobbs’ cabinet nominees,” said Hobbs Communications Director Christian Slater. “Time and again Governor Hobbs has worked in good faith with the committee to have nominees fairly reviewed, but Hoffman has refused. It’s time to put an end to the political circus that puts Hoffman’s radical agenda first at the expense of everyday Arizonans.”

Hobbs has withdrawn her nominees after the State Senate failed to act in good faith to review and confirm nominees in a timely manner. At the current pace, Hoffman wouldn’t finish his job, and will be holding nomination hearings well into Governor Hobbs’ second term.

Hobbs also indicated a willingness to resume sending nominees for Senate review if the Senate returns to the regular confirmation process in which both parties have participated throughout State history. In the meantime, withdrawn nominees will serve as Executive Deputy Directors of their respective agencies.

Read Governor Hobbs’ letter to President Petersen HERE.

The following nominees have been withdrawn and reassigned: