Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 25-29, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Sept. 25-29, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Sept. 25

1 p.m. Geothermal Energy Project groundbreaking

Location: Milford

Tuesday, Sept. 26

9:45 a.m. Meet with community stakeholders on homelessness

Location: Kearns Mansion

10:45 a.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson

Location: Virtual meeting

11:20 a.m. Speak at Leavitt Group event

Location: Virtual meeting

2:15 p.m. Meet with Her Excellency Katalin Novák, president of Hungary

Location: Gold Room

2:45 p.m. Host media availability with President Novák

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3 p.m. Meet with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon

Location: Governor’s Office

3:40 p.m. Meet with Margaret Busse, Department of Commerce

Location: Governor’s Office

4:15 p.m. Meet with Aimee Winder Newton, Office of Families

Location: Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host community dinner

Location: Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, Sept. 27

4:30 p.m. Attend The Atlantic Festival opening night dinner

Location: Washington, DC

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 a.m. Meet with Sen. Mitt Romney

Location: Washington DC

9 a.m. Speak at National Governors Association Town Hall

Location: National Governors Association Headquarters

10:45 a.m. Interview with Radio Atlantic

Location: Washington, DC

12 p.m. Meet with Sen. Mike Lee

Location: Washington, DC

1 p.m. Meet with Rep. John Curtis

Location: Washington, DC

2 p.m. Interview with the Washington Examiner

Location: Washington, DC

Friday, Sept. 29

7 a.m. Speak at The Atlantic Festival

Location: Washington, DC

10:30 a.m. Speak at the Council on Foreign Relations

Location: Washington, DC

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Sept. 25-29, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Sept. 25

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Budget Hearing – Labor Commission

Location: Rampton Boardroom

10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Public Service Commission

Location: Rampton Boardroom

11 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Culture & Community Engagement

Location: Rampton Boardroom

11:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Public Safety

Location: Rampton Boardroom

12:15 p.m. Meet with RISE Services

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Tax Commission

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Agriculture and Food

Location: Rampton Boardroom



2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Workforce Services

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Environmental Quality

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration

Location: Rampton Boardroom

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Health and Human Services

Location: Rampton Boardroom

9 a.m. Budget Hearing – Board of Pardons and Parole

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2 p.m. Monthly Tribal update

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meeting with Consuls General

Location: Capitol Boardroom

3:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Insurance

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Veteran and Military Affairs

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Treasurer’s Office

Location: Rampton Boardroom

Wednesday, Sept. 27

9 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Alcohol Beverage Services

Location: Rampton Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah National Guard

Location: Rampton Boardroom

10 a.m. Budget Hearing – Criminal and Juvenile Justice

Location: Rampton Boardroom

10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Government Operations

Location: Rampton Boardroom

1 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Natural Resources

Location: Rampton Boardroom

1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah State Board of Education

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Commerce

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4 p.m. Meet with the Prime Minister of Samoa

Location: Gold Room

Thursday, Sept. 28

9 a.m. Budget Hearing – Land Trust Protection and Advocacy Office

Location: Rampton Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah Education and Telehealth Network

Location: Rampton Boardroom

10 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah Department of Corrections

Location: Rampton Boardroom

11:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah School and Institutional Trust Funds Office

Location: Rampton Boardroom

1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Judiciary

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah System of Higher Education

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Financial Institutions

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah Department of Transportation

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Attorney General’s Office

Location: Rampton Boardroom

Friday, Sept. 29

9:45 a.m. Utah Tourism Conference

Location: St. George

###