Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,255 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 25-29, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Sept. 25-29, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Sept. 25

1 p.m. Geothermal Energy Project groundbreaking 

Location: Milford

Tuesday, Sept. 26 

9:45 a.m. Meet with community stakeholders on homelessness

Location: Kearns Mansion 

10:45 a.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:20 a.m. Speak at Leavitt Group event 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:15 p.m. Meet with Her Excellency Katalin Novák, president of Hungary

Location: Gold Room 

2:45 p.m. Host media availability with President Novák

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3 p.m. Meet with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:40 p.m. Meet with Margaret Busse, Department of Commerce

Location: Governor’s Office 

4:15 p.m. Meet with Aimee Winder Newton, Office of Families

Location: Governor’s Office 

6 p.m. Host community dinner

Location: Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, Sept. 27 

4:30 p.m. Attend The Atlantic Festival opening night dinner 

Location: Washington, DC

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 a.m. Meet with Sen. Mitt Romney 

Location: Washington DC 

9 a.m. Speak at National Governors Association Town Hall 

Location: National Governors Association Headquarters 

10:45 a.m. Interview with Radio Atlantic

Location: Washington, DC

12 p.m. Meet with Sen. Mike Lee 

Location: Washington, DC

1 p.m. Meet with Rep. John Curtis 

Location: Washington, DC

2 p.m. Interview with the Washington Examiner

Location: Washington, DC

Friday, Sept. 29

7 a.m. Speak at The Atlantic Festival 

Location: Washington, DC 

10:30 a.m. Speak at the Council on Foreign Relations

Location: Washington, DC

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Sept. 25-29, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Sept. 25

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m.        Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Budget Hearing – Labor Commission

Location: Rampton Boardroom

10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Public Service Commission

Location: Rampton Boardroom

11 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Culture & Community Engagement

Location: Rampton Boardroom

11:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Public Safety

Location: Rampton Boardroom

12:15 p.m. Meet with RISE Services

Location: Gold Room 

1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Tax Commission

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Agriculture and Food

Location: Rampton Boardroom


2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Workforce Services

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Environmental Quality

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration

Location: Rampton Boardroom

Tuesday, Sept. 26 

8:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Health and Human Services

Location: Rampton Boardroom

9 a.m. Budget Hearing – Board of Pardons and Parole

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2 p.m. Monthly Tribal update 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meeting with Consuls General

Location: Capitol Boardroom

3:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Insurance

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Veteran and Military Affairs

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Treasurer’s Office

Location: Rampton Boardroom

Wednesday, Sept. 27 

9 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Alcohol Beverage Services

Location: Rampton Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah National Guard

Location: Rampton Boardroom

10 a.m. Budget Hearing – Criminal and Juvenile Justice

Location: Rampton Boardroom

10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Government Operations

Location: Rampton Boardroom

1 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Natural Resources

Location: Rampton Boardroom

1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah State Board of Education

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Commerce

Location: Rampton Boardroom

4 p.m. Meet with the Prime Minister of Samoa

Location: Gold Room

Thursday, Sept. 28

9 a.m. Budget Hearing – Land Trust Protection and Advocacy Office

Location: Rampton Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah Education and Telehealth Network

Location: Rampton Boardroom

10 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah Department of Corrections

Location: Rampton Boardroom

11:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah School and Institutional Trust Funds Office

Location: Rampton Boardroom

1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Judiciary

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah System of Higher Education

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Financial Institutions

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah Department of Transportation

Location: Rampton Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Attorney General’s Office

Location: Rampton Boardroom

Friday, Sept. 29

9:45 a.m. Utah Tourism Conference

Location: St. George

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 25-29, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more