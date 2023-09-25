Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 25-29, 2023
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Sept. 25-29, 2023
Monday, Sept. 25
1 p.m. Geothermal Energy Project groundbreaking
Location: Milford
Tuesday, Sept. 26
9:45 a.m. Meet with community stakeholders on homelessness
Location: Kearns Mansion
10:45 a.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Virtual meeting
11:20 a.m. Speak at Leavitt Group event
Location: Virtual meeting
2:15 p.m. Meet with Her Excellency Katalin Novák, president of Hungary
Location: Gold Room
2:45 p.m. Host media availability with President Novák
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3 p.m. Meet with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon
Location: Governor’s Office
3:40 p.m. Meet with Margaret Busse, Department of Commerce
Location: Governor’s Office
4:15 p.m. Meet with Aimee Winder Newton, Office of Families
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host community dinner
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Sept. 27
4:30 p.m. Attend The Atlantic Festival opening night dinner
Location: Washington, DC
Thursday, Sept. 28
7:30 a.m. Meet with Sen. Mitt Romney
Location: Washington DC
9 a.m. Speak at National Governors Association Town Hall
Location: National Governors Association Headquarters
10:45 a.m. Interview with Radio Atlantic
Location: Washington, DC
12 p.m. Meet with Sen. Mike Lee
Location: Washington, DC
1 p.m. Meet with Rep. John Curtis
Location: Washington, DC
2 p.m. Interview with the Washington Examiner
Location: Washington, DC
Friday, Sept. 29
7 a.m. Speak at The Atlantic Festival
Location: Washington, DC
10:30 a.m. Speak at the Council on Foreign Relations
Location: Washington, DC
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Sept. 25-29, 2023
Monday, Sept. 25
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Budget Hearing – Labor Commission
Location: Rampton Boardroom
10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Public Service Commission
Location: Rampton Boardroom
11 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Culture & Community Engagement
Location: Rampton Boardroom
11:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Public Safety
Location: Rampton Boardroom
12:15 p.m. Meet with RISE Services
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Tax Commission
Location: Rampton Boardroom
2 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Agriculture and Food
Location: Rampton Boardroom
2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Workforce Services
Location: Rampton Boardroom
4 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Environmental Quality
Location: Rampton Boardroom
4:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration
Location: Rampton Boardroom
Tuesday, Sept. 26
8:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Health and Human Services
Location: Rampton Boardroom
9 a.m. Budget Hearing – Board of Pardons and Parole
Location: Rampton Boardroom
2 p.m. Monthly Tribal update
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meeting with Consuls General
Location: Capitol Boardroom
3:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Insurance
Location: Rampton Boardroom
4 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Veteran and Military Affairs
Location: Rampton Boardroom
4:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Treasurer’s Office
Location: Rampton Boardroom
Wednesday, Sept. 27
9 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Alcohol Beverage Services
Location: Rampton Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah National Guard
Location: Rampton Boardroom
10 a.m. Budget Hearing – Criminal and Juvenile Justice
Location: Rampton Boardroom
10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Government Operations
Location: Rampton Boardroom
1 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Natural Resources
Location: Rampton Boardroom
1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Rampton Boardroom
2 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah State Board of Education
Location: Rampton Boardroom
2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Commerce
Location: Rampton Boardroom
4 p.m. Meet with the Prime Minister of Samoa
Location: Gold Room
Thursday, Sept. 28
9 a.m. Budget Hearing – Land Trust Protection and Advocacy Office
Location: Rampton Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah Education and Telehealth Network
Location: Rampton Boardroom
10 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah Department of Corrections
Location: Rampton Boardroom
11:30 a.m. Budget Hearing – Utah School and Institutional Trust Funds Office
Location: Rampton Boardroom
1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Judiciary
Location: Rampton Boardroom
2 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah System of Higher Education
Location: Rampton Boardroom
2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Department of Financial Institutions
Location: Rampton Boardroom
2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Utah Department of Transportation
Location: Rampton Boardroom
2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing – Attorney General’s Office
Location: Rampton Boardroom
Friday, Sept. 29
9:45 a.m. Utah Tourism Conference
Location: St. George
