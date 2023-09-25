Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Antitrust Claims on Behalf of Owners of Manufactured Homes

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims that nine owners of manufactured home communities shared non-public, competitively sensitive information about manufactured home lot rental prices and occupancy throughout the United States, and collectively raised prices on manufactured home lot rentals in violation of the antitrust laws.

The nine manufactured home community owners are:

  • Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
  • Hometown America Management LLC
  • Lakeshore Communities, Inc.
  • Sun Communities, Inc.
  • RHP Properties, Inc.
  • YES! Communities, Inc.
  • Inspire Communities, LLC
  • Kingsley Management, Corp.
  • Cal-Am Properties, Inc.

If you own a manufactured home in a community owned by these companies, and paid rent for the lot that you live on between September 2019 and the present, please contact Nicole Veno at nveno@lowey.com or (914) 733-7286.

About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7286
Email: nveno@lowey.com 


