Dove Healthcare receives $75,000 state grant to support expansion of Healthcare Workforce Training Institute

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visits Chippewa Falls Healthcare Workforce Training Institute to celebrate grand opening

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI. SEPTEMBER 25, 2023 – The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation is receiving a $75,000 state grant to help expand the Chippewa Falls Healthcare Workforce Training Institute’s Education Center located in downtown Chippewa Falls.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited the site to celebrate its grand opening.

“Quality health care services are essential to Wisconsin’s families and our economy, and the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute is preparing health care providers to tackle the challenges of tomorrow,” Hughes said. “Through hands-on, high-quality education, we can provide a brighter future for caregivers and patients alike.”

The newly expanded Chippewa Falls Healthcare Workforce Training Institute provides training for individuals pursuing careers as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) or Certified Medication Aides, as well as those seeking Community-Based Residential Facility trainings and American Red Cross First Aid training.

“We are honored to receive these funds, which will help us expand our course offerings and double the size of our Education Center located in Chippewa Falls,” said Paula Gibson, director of the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute. “In our first 15 months of operation we have educated over 1,000 students including over 500 of them graduating from our CNA courses. This support will allow us to continue to grow and serve even more looking to enter the field of health care and create a well-trained readily available workforce to meet the demand for care statewide.”

The Capacity Building grant from WEDC is also allowing the Institute to provide virtual and hybrid training programs for students who would otherwise be unable to access their services. The Institute seeks to develop new curriculum related to dementia care, specialized care skills, assisted living administration and other high-demand topics.

The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute was founded in spring of 2022 with a mission to make quality training and health care certifications accessible to increase and advance the health care workforce.

Wisconsin’s health care workforce shortage has been a major issue throughout the state. According to the Long-Term Care Workforce Crisis 2021 Report, 40% of long-term care facilities in the state have a reported vacancy rate of over 30%. There has been a significant increase in vacant caregiver positions, and 43% of providers are limiting admissions of residents and patients due to staffing shortages.